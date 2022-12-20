Half-Court Press: What has happened to Creighton basketball?

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the shocking turn of events that is Creighton's season so far.
They also try to get a handle on what Nebraska has to do to pull off any upsets in conference play.
They finish the show with a look at which conference is stronger entering league play: the Big Ten or the Big East?
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
