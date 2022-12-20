 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Half-Court Press: What has happened to Creighton basketball?

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the shocking turn of events that is Creighton's season so far.

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the shocking turn of events that is Creighton's season so far. 

They also try to get a handle on what Nebraska has to do to pull off any upsets in conference play.

They finish the show with a look at which conference is stronger entering league play: the Big Ten or the Big East?

