Half-Court Press: What has happened to Creighton basketball?

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the shocking turn of events that is Creighton's season so far.

They also try to get a handle on what Nebraska has to do to pull off any upsets in conference play.

They finish the show with a look at which conference is stronger entering league play: the Big Ten or the Big East?

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004 2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74 2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76 2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75 2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65 2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62 2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67 2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55 2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67 2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42 2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66 2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54 2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61 2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52 2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62 2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61 2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44 2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48