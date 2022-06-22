Here are the eight teams headed for Creighton as part of The Basketball Tournament

A group of former Creighton Bluejays will begin tournament play on campus with a big prize at the end of the line.

Creighton is one of eight host sites for this year's The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million winner-take-all competition.

The 64-team tournament bracket was announced Wednesday with eight teams playing at Sokol Arena. Play begins July 16 with the semifinals on July 18 and the final the next day.

The winner of the Omaha bracket advances to the field of final eight competing for the grand prize.

Creighton's team, playing under the name Omaha Blue Crew, is coached by former Jay Josh Jones. The roster is primarily made up of other former Bluejays, including Jahenns Manigat, Austin Chatman, Justin Patton and Marcus Foster. NBA guard Doug McDermott has committed to being an assistant coach for the team.

Last season, the Blue Crew reached the second round before being ousted by Wichita State's team at Wichita.​

The other schools hosting sites are Xavier, Syracuse, Wichita State, Dayton, West Virginia and New Mexico. There's also a site being played at Rucker Park in New York City.

