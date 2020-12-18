Here's what the Black Lives Matter patch means to the Jays

There’s a new rectangular patch stitched onto Creighton’s jerseys, just above the Nike swoosh on the right shoulder.
BLM.
Those three letters are all that’s written on the small piece of fabric.
It’s a simple message — but one that the Bluejay players hope catches the attention of viewers while they’re watching Big East games this season.
Every team in the conference has the patch. The league announced its plans to support the Black Lives Matter movement after a summer when the killing of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests placed racial inequality issues into the national spotlight.
And Creighton's guys haven't lost sight of the significance.
“I think it’s a controversial decision and a lot of people might be uncomfortable with it,” sophomore Antwann Jones said. “But I hope they realize this is bigger than the organization — or whatever people think that Black Lives Matter is. We’re just trying to state this, that Black lives matter.”
Creighton’s team had Zoom calls devoted to the topic at numerous points this past offseason.
They shared experiences — reliving moments when they felt misjudged based solely on the color of their skin. They talked about possible solutions, and brainstormed ways they could make an impact to spark change, or to at least keep the conversation going.
“I know we’re on a big platform here in college basketball so we can bring that awareness, and show that Black lives do matter and that we’re still fighting today for equality and justice around this country,” sophomore guard Shereef Mitchell said. “We’ve come a long way but we’re still not done yet. We’re still trying to push that message out.”
For now, it’s on gamedays with the BLM uniform patch.
The NCAA announced in July that it would approve jersey patches, not exceeding 2¼ inches, that were used to celebrate or memorialize people, events or causes.
Scores of college basketball teams across the country have since updated their uniforms in an effort to spotlight the push for social justice. Nebraska’s team is sporting a “no more hashtags” decal. Duke’s players have “equality” etched underneath their numbers on the backs of their jerseys. There are many others.
What kind of impact will it have?
That’s unclear. Jones, Mitchell and the rest of CU’s players know some folks — even some of their own fans — have differing worldviews.
But perhaps the Jays can play a role in helping to bridge some gaps and reveal new perspectives. They saw it firsthand on their own squad this summer. Acknowledging the problem is the first step.
“Guys on our team were willing to hear stories, to share stories — and to listen,” senior Damien Jefferson said. “That’s what it’s really about. You hear about the Black Lives Matter movement, but are you listening? I feel like guys on our team heard it and they listened. It was good. That brought us together.”
A few more additional thoughts from CU players about social justice and the BLM jersey patch are below:
Denzel Mahoney: “Something’s better than nothing, especially with an issue that’s as important as Black Lives Matter and what’s going on in our world today. Is there more that could be done? Possibly yes. I’m sure there is. But I think the fact that the Big East took a stand, just to put Black Lives Matter on the jerseys, where everybody can see it. That’s a huge step.”
Mitch Ballock: “It’s not necessarily uncomfortable talking about those things because obviously those issues need to be talked about. Everybody has different views, and everybody has different ideas about it and how to go about it. But the one common theme is change needs to happen."
Jones: “It’s easier for us to (take a stand) than anybody else because we have such a positive image. We go to Creighton, which is a really good school where we get a good education. We conduct ourselves in a respectful manner. And we’re playing the game we love — and our fans love to watch us play. If you’re a fan of us, it shouldn’t be an issue. We hope you understand. Like, these kids who play for Creighton who have different color skin or they’re minorities — we matter. Just like everybody else matters.”
Jefferson: “It’s something that’s bigger than basketball. It’s something you can’t forget. I feel like everything that’s gone on with the virus and the election, the Black Lives Matter conversations have kind of slowed down a little bit. Which it can’t. We can’t let it slip. So yeah, I’m excited. To have that (patch), to showcase that. Because Black lives do matter. And all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”
