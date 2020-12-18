Here's what the Black Lives Matter patch means to the Jays

But perhaps the Jays can play a role in helping to bridge some gaps and reveal new perspectives. They saw it firsthand on their own squad this summer. Acknowledging the problem is the first step.

“Guys on our team were willing to hear stories, to share stories — and to listen,” senior Damien Jefferson said. “That’s what it’s really about. You hear about the Black Lives Matter movement, but are you listening? I feel like guys on our team heard it and they listened. It was good. That brought us together.”

A few more additional thoughts from CU players about social justice and the BLM jersey patch are below:

Denzel Mahoney: “Something’s better than nothing, especially with an issue that’s as important as Black Lives Matter and what’s going on in our world today. Is there more that could be done? Possibly yes. I’m sure there is. But I think the fact that the Big East took a stand, just to put Black Lives Matter on the jerseys, where everybody can see it. That’s a huge step.”

Mitch Ballock: “It’s not necessarily uncomfortable talking about those things because obviously those issues need to be talked about. Everybody has different views, and everybody has different ideas about it and how to go about it. But the one common theme is change needs to happen."