WASHINGTON — Michael Eze hit a three-run home run in the third inning to give Georgetown the lead for good in a 8-3 win Saturday over Creighton.

The Hoyas (20-16, 4-4 Big East), who hit five homers Friday in the Bluejays' 15-11 win, smacked two more Saturday to even the series. Both homers came off starter Dominic Cancellieri, who struck out eight but allowed six earned runs in 5.1 innings.

CU (15-13, 3-2) also hit a pair of homers.

Nolan Clifford hit a solo shot in the fourth and Nolan Sailors had a two-run homer in the sixth. Sailors' shot helped the Jays close to 4-3, and they later had the tying run on with one out.

But a double play ended the sixth, then Georgetown closer Tyler Mead retired nine of the 10 batters he faced for his fifth save.

The teams conclude the series with an 11 a.m. start Sunday.

Creighton (15-13, 3-2) ............... 000 102 000 — 3 5 1

At Georgetown (20-16, 4-4) ....... 003 012 11x — 8 8 0

W: Williams, 3-3. L: Cancellieri, 1-1. S: Mead, 5. 2B: GU, Hyde. HR: CU, Clifford, Sailors. GU, Eze, Hyde