The way their paths have intertwined, forged unpredictably quick, seems just as crazy now as it would’ve years ago.

Before Trey Alexander, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard knew they’d form Creighton’s star studded sophomore trio, they knew of each other. Still, none would have imagined their journeys would lead them to Omaha. Or to a Sweet 16.

“As a kid you never think like, ‘We got a chance to win a national championship, we’ll be in this moment right now,’” Alexander said.

But on the eve of Creighton’s Friday game against Princeton for a shot at the Elite Eight, all three seem more sure of each other than ever. Even on the brink of program history.

They collectively prance up and down past the temporary March Madness logo that sits at centercourt of Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center. They’re so familiar with each other that they grin at how quick they realize their pet peeves of one another. So connected their brains are overwhelmed when trying to process why and how they got so close.

Three sophomores — these three sophomores — have helped bring the Bluejays back to the second weekend just two years after the last group. This reality felt so distant before they all linked in Omaha. The feeling emerged the moment they united.

The first time Alexander ever saw Kaluma was six years ago. Alexander, a well known name in Oklahoma and Kaluma, once a notable name in Texas, faced each other as eighth graders on the AAU circuit.

“Art was 17 in the eighth grade,” Alexander said. “Art’s always been old as hell. His team was old as hell.”

Their stories matched. Kaluma’s team won by something close to 30. Alexander dropped something close to 20 points. Both learned more than just each other’s names that day before going their separate ways.

Alexander and Kaluma each caught Montverde Academy on TV around the time Nembhard was a young point guard leading the Florida powerhouse to a national title. It was difficult not to see the nation’s best squad everywhere.

Despite all he’d watched, Alexander hadn’t realized Nembhard was committed to Creighton.

Nembhard didn’t even have to recruit. With everything they’d known about each other and the situation they could step into, Kaluma and Alexander figured joining forces just made sense.

When they reached campus, faint visions of what could be flashed before their eyes.

They all went to the gym the morning after they’d touched down in Omaha. It was natural to want to see each other’s games, play 1-on-1 and get a feel for how they could play together.

That morning, Kaluma had a revelation.

“I was playing with some dogs,” Kaluma said. “They had the same mentality as me.”

“That was like the first time I’ve had people that were kind of on my level in terms of basketball,” Alexander added.

Each were thrust into different positions. Nembhard as Creighton’s PG1, tossed into the fire as a high volume, high usage guard with as heavy a weight as a freshman could bear. Kaluma was similarly looked to as a starter, though his time to truly shine wouldn’t come until CU’s late-season injuries called for a hero in March. Alexander the team’s defacto point guard late, showing the world what Kaluma and Nembhard already knew.

Coupled with the addition of Baylor Scheierman and the return of Ryan Kalkbrenner, the trio led what was considered Creighton’s most talented team ever leading into this season.

They looked the part before December’s six-game skid saw plenty sell any stock of the Bluejays.

The three had already been tested enough to last a four year college career. Pushed well past what they might’ve expected before arriving. But losing six straight after winning their first six games?

Nothing could’ve prepared them for that. All they could do was grow.

Everything that came out of it is why they’ve gotten so far.

“They did not point fingers at one another,” coach Greg McDermott said. “ … You saw their maturity, you saw their growth during that time.”

As long as they’ve shared a uniform, they’ve bounced ideas off each other. Pointed out things, showing their contrasting personalities, in the film room and on the floor.

From the moment they helped form the Jays’ highest ranked recruiting class ever, they understood how much they’d mean to each other’s growth.

“For us, as some young bulls, coming in and having to grow up fast together as brothers,” Alexander said, “it’s big for the team morale and for us and our bond.”

It goes both ways. As much as they feed off each other and help each other grow, they don’t hesitate to point on flaws. Necessary areas of improvement, some that anyone else might get touchy about.

“We let each other know when we’re wrong,” Kaluma said. “When we’re not giving our full effort. We hold each other accountable in those aspects.

“We just bring out the best in each other.”

Now they’ve helped bring each other to a Sweet 16. And in what could be their final game, weekend or season playing together, the three have made a distant timeline a swift reality.

“I always thought we had the potential to be in a spot like this,” Nembhard said. “We work everyday, all the time, to get to special moments like this.”

Close NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center, and center Fredrick King defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, left, drives past Baylor guard Dale Bonner in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, front right, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guard LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton mascot Billy Bluejay performs in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, right, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Creighton in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, front, looks to pass the ball as Baylor guards Adam Flagler, back left, and LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, top left, goes up to block a shot by Baylor guard Keyonte George in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, drives against Creighton guard Trey Alexander during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, right, collects the ball as Creighton guards Ryan Nembhard, front left, and Trey Alexander defend during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, and Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua wait for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, looks to drive to the rim as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, back, steps away from Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Adam Flagler, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard gestures near the end of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua covers his eyes as the team's second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament winds down Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) gestures as time runs out in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, left, drives to the basket past Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard paues during a break in the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jalen Bridges tries to keep the ball from Creighton center Fredrick King, left, during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, center, and guard Dale Bonner head off the court after a second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Francisco Farabello, front left, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner acknowledge the crowd after the the team's win in a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma hangs from the rim after a dunk against Baylor during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Fredrick King, left, pulls in a rebound as Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, and guard Dale Bonner defend during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photos: Creighton battles Baylor in second round NCAA tournament action A Sweet 16 spot is on the line in Denver as the three-seed Creighton Bluejays take on the six-seed Baylor Bears at Ball Arena. NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center, and center Fredrick King defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, left, drives past Baylor guard Dale Bonner in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, front right, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guard LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton mascot Billy Bluejay performs in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, right, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Creighton in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, front, looks to pass the ball as Baylor guards Adam Flagler, back left, and LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, top left, goes up to block a shot by Baylor guard Keyonte George in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, drives against Creighton guard Trey Alexander during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, right, collects the ball as Creighton guards Ryan Nembhard, front left, and Trey Alexander defend during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, and Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua wait for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, looks to drive to the rim as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, back, steps away from Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Adam Flagler, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard gestures near the end of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua covers his eyes as the team's second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament winds down Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) gestures as time runs out in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, left, drives to the basket past Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard paues during a break in the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jalen Bridges tries to keep the ball from Creighton center Fredrick King, left, during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, center, and guard Dale Bonner head off the court after a second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Francisco Farabello, front left, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner acknowledge the crowd after the the team's win in a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma hangs from the rim after a dunk against Baylor during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Fredrick King, left, pulls in a rebound as Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, and guard Dale Bonner defend during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)