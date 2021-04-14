How quickly can Jays, Greg McDermott rebuild?

Rencher, a Bronx native who'd coached Division I ball in California and Texas before joining Creighton in 2019, had connections all over the place — and his engaging personality helped him quickly build bonds with players on the Jays' roster.

Both Rencher (opponents' tendencies) and Lusk (overall scheme) combined to spearhead Creighton's improvement defensively.

CU finished 32nd on Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency metric this past season, the highest ranking in McDermott's tenure. The Jays held eight Big East opponents under 36% shooting — they'd done that nine total times since joining the league before this season.

Coincidentally, the news of Lusk's departure came in the same week that Steve Lutz left Purdue for the head coaching job at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Lutz was a Creighton assistant with McDermott from 2013 to 2017.

So Lusk, a Boilermaker assistant from 2004 to 2011, takes Lutz's spot in a return to Purdue.

Rencher is expected to join Mike Boynton's staff at Oklahoma State, which is losing assistant Cannen Cunningham. No official announcement has been made. Rencher and Boynton, from Brooklyn, are both New York City natives.