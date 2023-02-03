When Arthur Kaluma's body faces exhaustion, his mind puts him in a freeze frame the way movies do protagonists when things hit the fan. Kaluma happens to double as the narrator.

His limbs should fall limp. Basketball should color his mind blank. But it doesn't. Instead, Kaluma goes to a place he knows will make his joints push through.

He stops to think about what makes him Arthur Kaluma. He thinks of this mother, Sara Ariko, who always worked hard and never quit.

"I'm my momma's son," Kaluma said.

Ariko’s son adopted her spirit early, and in turn he inherited an everlasting motor.

The clarity behind the Creighton forward’s identity is at an all-time high. His everlasting motor has always been there. Despite some rough patches early this season. Even when Kaluma wanted to move faster than he could go. Even when he couldn’t entirely trust his own body.

In 2023, Kaluma has averaged 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds in eight games — mostly because he’s whittled down any doubts, both in who he can be as a player and what his body would allow after a summer knee surgery. As Villanova comes to town Saturday night, Kaluma’s world has been simplified.

It could’ve easily come crashing down.

Pushing the limit

Whispers of a promising 20-year-old began to leak past the limits of Omaha back in March. Creighton’s late-season push fell short in a single-digit loss to eventual national champion Kansas. Kaluma was forced to be the Bluejays’ pseudo center. He thrived against KU — 24 points, 12 rebounds — and it thrust him onto virtually every existing NBA Draft board.

His impressive summer stretch with the Ugandan national team during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers helped. By then, scouts were drooling at the idea of what Kaluma could be.

“Kaluma doesn’t get the draft buzz that he deserves,” read a note on NBA Draft Room.

“Assuming the upcoming season goes as expected,” Sports Illustrated said, “he’ll have a great shot at being taken in the first round.”

Then came his knee surgery. It was a minor procedure, only keeping him away from the floor for six weeks. But six weeks during the summer that followed his freshman season felt like an eternity to outside eyes.

A month and a half where the 6-foot-7 forward could’ve gotten thousands of shots up. Could’ve had coaches in his ear helping him tweak things. A chunk of his summer was gone, and no one felt that more than Kaluma.

When he returned, hesitation followed each of his steps. His mind knew where he wanted to be as a player. His body’s plans shunned his personal expectations, though.

“Where he finished the year last year, I would say, was where he was expecting to pick up at and that’s where we thought he’d pick up at,” Creighton assistant coach Jalen Courtney-Williams said.

Kaluma’s workouts were limited, and he couldn’t practice the way he wanted to until much of CU’s nonconference schedule had already passed. Everything around him told him to take his time. To let his mind and body return to alignment.

But how could he be patient when time wasn’t going to stop for him?

He couldn’t entirely trust his movements. He didn’t care, though. There was a certain bounce Kaluma had gotten used to, a level of expectation for the way he was going to kill defenders. There was no convincing him that he couldn’t be what he was right then and there.

“I was pushing my body to limits I probably couldn’t have gone to after the surgery,” Kaluma said. “… I was putting so much pressure on myself to get back to where I was. I was putting a lot of stress on myself, physically and mentally.”

None of it really had a tangible impact on Kaluma’s season until the Maui Invitational. There he saw defenders from Texas Tech, Arkansas and Arizona hone in on him. He managed 12 turnovers in three games.

In hindsight, Kaluma recognizes he had tunnel vision. His mindset wasn’t fixed on slowly inching toward the version of himself he’d shown vs. Kansas. He was stuck on the task at hand, running full speed toward trying to win games.

“The good thing about Art is he wants it,” Courtney-Williams said. “He wants it bad. He wants to be successful. It also has hurt him at times because he wants it so bad, right here, right now.”

By the time he could actually move the way he’d like, there was a noticeable difference in his approach. The film from the season before confirmed the lapse in energy the staff saw from him.

During Christmas break, Kaluma sat down with a couple of the Creighton assistant coaches. They pored over the things he’d gotten away from, and it was decided then: Kaluma would revert to doing the simple things.

A finesse finisher who loves to change the spin of the ball while midair, Kaluma was going to emphasize putting pressure on the rim. He was going to pester opponents on box outs and throw his weight around when the ball came off the rim. He was going to ensure his matchup had an off night.

If he needed any incentive defensively, it came during a random practice.

Behind closed doors, freshman guard Ben Shtolzberg has cemented himself as a tough shotmaker for CU’s scout team on any given day. One particular day, Kaluma continuously barked at Shtolzberg before being switched onto him.

The sophomore hadn’t withheld any praises for Shtolzberg — “He’s a demon,” Kaluma says — but he drew the line at falling victim to one of Shtolzberg’s poised buckets.

“That’s never happening again,” Kaluma remembers telling himself.

From there, Kaluma’s intensity notably picked up. From possessions to full practices. From practices to full games.

Anything else by now feels abnormal. Kaluma has ripped too many basketballs away from unassuming rebounders. He’s funneled away enough ball handlers. He’s felt more like himself with every passing day, believing in his body in due time. Everything came together for him when the Jays hosted St. John’s just over a week ago.

Kaluma had 14 points and five rebounds, and was everywhere. His activity caused headaches, leaving spectators’ eyes darting left to right like he was at the US Open instead of the CHI Health Center.

One minute he flew in for an offensive board. The next he was slamming the ball off of two feet before annoyingly tapping the ensuing inbounds pass. Then a layup. Then he ripped the ball from his man along the perimeter. Then Red Storm forward David Jones made the mistake of turning his back to Kaluma.

As Trey Alexander’s layup bounced off the hoop and toward the restricted area, Kaluma swooped in with both hands fixed in position for a rim-rocking putback slam. Jones never stood a chance.

“Damn, I’m kind of high up in the air right now,” Kaluma said he thought. “Not as high as usual, but I’m up there.”

Each game has seen new definition added to the role Kaluma has carved. He couldn’t lie and say that this was necessarily how he envisioned his success this season taking shape. But he sees the vision behind settling in as CU’s battery.

“Kawhi (Leonard) started off the same way at San Diego State,” Kaluma said. “Defensive guy, energy giver, rebound. Board man gets paid. Then he transformed into what he is now. I’m not the best basketball player I can be right now. But I’m looking forward to the player I’m gonna be in the future.”

The flashes Kaluma hoped to show the minute he debuted this year are still present. They just come within the flow of games now. Kaluma rarely ever needs to force the issue anymore.

Kaluma’s mind is closer toward ease these days. During those moments he’s drenched in sweat, running off whatever fumes remain from what gas he has left, he remembers why. He’s as sure as he’s been of who he is.

“It feels good,” Kaluma said. He paused. “Getting back to playing the basketball that I know how to play.”

