LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- One place guaranteed basketball legends could put their feet up and quickly lose every dollar on them. The clique of college coaches circled the table, their collars at attention like sharks’ fins protruding from water.

They smelled fresh blood.

Back before his days as Creighton’s head coach, a young Greg McDermott had just dipped his dress shoes into Division I coaching. For a while, he was part of the Nike annual coaches trip that saw some of the sport’s most notable coaches brought together each summer.

Roy Williams. Jim Boeheim. Steve Fisher. Bill Frieder. Bobby Cremins.

All looking to take his money at an infamous poker table.

“I think they saw a sucker,” McDermott said. “… They probably thought it was easy money.”

This table — not limited to a single location, only continued by college basketball eminence — has been occupied for ages. Faces from all over shuffled the cards.

Before McDermott and friends, he’d heard stories of when Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and legendary Temple coach John Chaney were among those who kept the seats warm.

“Fortunately I wasn’t part of that game,” McDermott said. “That game got a little crazy.”

Now the Big East’s true elder statesman, McDermott’s hair has faded platinum in his 13 seasons in Omaha. But there was a time when McDermott was part of the table’s younger crowd. His final years at UNI, his early seasons at Iowa State.

He remembers a few of the relatively younger faces. UNI’s Ben Jacobson. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg, a couple times. Dan Majerle.

With games that started around 9 p.m. every night during those trips, McDermott and Jacobson would be looking to clock out by 2 a.m. The games didn’t stop for them, though.

McDermott couldn't remember how he fared over the years. There were hardly ever ridiculous amounts of money on the line, “but it was unbelievably entertaining.”

But don’t get it twisted, McDermott won his share of games.

“I’m a plus poker player,” McDermott said. “... You win some, you lose some. It’s hard to beat those guys.”

He had ages to hone his skills at the table, playing when he was a kid and having his brothers steal his lunch money decades before Fisher or Williams tried to do it.

The necessary traits to survive at the table shine through when McDermott paces sidelines or props down at podiums. He’s animated enough at times that his reactions with a hand of cards could dupe those at the table. He also keeps enough tucked up his sleeve, rarely flashing more than a smirk and a couple of teeth.

Fisher’s strategy was to develop full-on amnesia.

“Coach Fisher acts like he doesn’t know what’s going on,” McDermott said. “He asks a lot of dumb questions. Games we’ve played 100 times, he’ll ask ‘Okay, tell me the rules again?’ And then he’ll take all the money.”

It didn’t matter the day. Or the hand really. Next to Richmond’s Chris Mooney, McDermott would be OK. The group just figured he stuck to his roots over the years.

“He was the Ivy League grad that we decided that while the rest of us were playing poker in college, he was in the library,” McDermott said. “That’s why he wasn’t a very good poker player.”

The sand and palm trees of Lanai. Getting to know Moses Malone, a wild development that would’ve made teenage McDermott do an internal backflip as a 76ers fan growing up in Iowa. McDermott followed the cards to enough places and people that he’s likely forgotten more than he can remember about the trips through the years.

With Creighton several weeks into its deepest tournament run in program history, McDermott might need some time away from basketball over the summer. The card game can’t be too many calls away.

“COVID kind of knocked it out of existence,” McDermott said. “Hopefully someday they’ll bring it back.”

Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16