LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- One place guaranteed basketball legends could put their feet up and quickly lose every dollar on them. The clique of college coaches circled the table, their collars at attention like sharks’ fins protruding from water.
They smelled fresh blood.
Back before his days as Creighton’s head coach, a young Greg McDermott had just dipped his dress shoes into Division I coaching. For a while, he was part of the Nike annual coaches trip that saw some of the sport’s most notable coaches brought together each summer.
Roy Williams. Jim Boeheim. Steve Fisher. Bill Frieder. Bobby Cremins.
All looking to take his money at an infamous poker table.
“I think they saw a sucker,” McDermott said. “… They probably thought it was easy money.”
This table — not limited to a single location, only continued by college basketball eminence — has been occupied for ages. Faces from all over shuffled the cards.
Before McDermott and friends, he’d heard stories of when Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and legendary Temple coach John Chaney were among those who kept the seats warm.
“Fortunately I wasn’t part of that game,” McDermott said. “That game got a little crazy.”
Now the Big East’s true elder statesman, McDermott’s hair has faded platinum in his 13 seasons in Omaha. But there was a time when McDermott was part of the table’s younger crowd. His final years at UNI, his early seasons at Iowa State.
He remembers a few of the relatively younger faces. UNI’s Ben Jacobson. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg, a couple times. Dan Majerle.
With games that started around 9 p.m. every night during those trips, McDermott and Jacobson would be looking to clock out by 2 a.m. The games didn’t stop for them, though.
McDermott couldn't remember how he fared over the years. There were hardly ever ridiculous amounts of money on the line, “but it was unbelievably entertaining.”
But don’t get it twisted, McDermott won his share of games.
“I’m a plus poker player,” McDermott said. “... You win some, you lose some. It’s hard to beat those guys.”
He had ages to hone his skills at the table, playing when he was a kid and having his brothers steal his lunch money decades before Fisher or Williams tried to do it.
The necessary traits to survive at the table shine through when McDermott paces sidelines or props down at podiums. He’s animated enough at times that his reactions with a hand of cards could dupe those at the table. He also keeps enough tucked up his sleeve, rarely flashing more than a smirk and a couple of teeth.
Fisher’s strategy was to develop full-on amnesia.
“Coach Fisher acts like he doesn’t know what’s going on,” McDermott said. “He asks a lot of dumb questions. Games we’ve played 100 times, he’ll ask ‘Okay, tell me the rules again?’ And then he’ll take all the money.”
It didn’t matter the day. Or the hand really. Next to Richmond’s Chris Mooney, McDermott would be OK. The group just figured he stuck to his roots over the years.
“He was the Ivy League grad that we decided that while the rest of us were playing poker in college, he was in the library,” McDermott said. “That’s why he wasn’t a very good poker player.”
The sand and palm trees of Lanai. Getting to know Moses Malone, a wild development that would’ve made teenage McDermott do an internal backflip as a 76ers fan growing up in Iowa. McDermott followed the cards to enough places and people that he’s likely forgotten more than he can remember about the trips through the years.
With Creighton several weeks into its deepest tournament run in program history, McDermott might need some time away from basketball over the summer. The card game can’t be too many calls away.
“COVID kind of knocked it out of existence,” McDermott said. “Hopefully someday they’ll bring it back.”
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott raises a fist while walking toward a group of Bluejay fans following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates in the final seconds of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates a three-pointer in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) grabs the ball ahead of Princeton's Zach Martini (54) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott huddles with his team during break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) signals to teammate Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the Creighton president, cheers on his team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots a three-pointer over Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) is introduced before the start of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) celebrates following their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) grabs a rebound in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) watches a replay in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) high-fives teammate Ryan Nembhard (2) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer on their team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) and Sami Osmani (14) walk off the court following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the rebound ahead of Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) eyes the basket while up against Princeton's Blake Peters (24) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets past Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) misses a pass in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) gets caught between Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to Baylor Scheierman (55) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) goes after the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs the rebound while up against Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for the play to develop in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott meets with his staff during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots over Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) keeps an eye on Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson calls out to his team in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Trey Alexander (23) high five after a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps an eye on Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) tries to block a shot by Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays cheerleaders and fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Resch, of Chicago, and his kids, Ben, 3, Cameron 10, and Avery, 7, wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Ron Henrichs, Sally Hirschberg, both of Omaha, and Carolyn and Steve Eby, of Logan, Iowa., wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Oxley, 9, of Omaha, shows off his autographed shirt as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Bluejay high-fives fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton pep band performs as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Shtolzberg high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Burgers, a former associate athletic director for Creighton University, hangs out ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mini baseball bats at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!