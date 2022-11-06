How will Creighton look as frontrunners rather than underdogs?

Greg McDermott noticed an increase in attention and friends since last March.

Sure, people wanted to talk to him before. But there’s an unfamiliar buzz around his program leading into the season, and he found himself at the center of discussion.

“I’m more popular,” McDermott said Thursday. “The media folks want to talk to you a little bit more when you’re picked first (in the Big East) instead of eighth or ninth.”

Creighton's 13th-year men’s basketball coach is deflecting, though. It’s his response to a question he has been asked hundreds of times in different ways these past months.

Does this preseason feel any different?

It should, right? The Bluejays’ No. 9 preseason ranking is their highest ever. Their popularity has boiled over. McDermott knows that.

This has been brewing since a depleted Creighton squad proved to be a formidable NCAA tournament foe for eventual national champion Kansas on that late March afternoon. Less than two months later, they Jays landed South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman, graduating CU to unprecedented levels of hype.

Still, McDermott says he hasn’t treated this preseason any differently. No different than a year ago, when Creighton was picked to finish near the bottom of the Big East and surged late. Or the season before when it reached the Sweet 16. Or even nine seasons ago, when Doug McDermott put an exclamation on his collegiate career with a campaign for the ages.

Perhaps Greg McDermott is right to not approach it any differently, even if he had good reasons to do so.

Three starters who made the Big East all-freshmen squad last season. Another starter who was last season's Summit League player of the year. Add in a junior center fresh off a season that earned him Big East defensive player of the year.

There’s a unique array of weapons at Creighton’s disposal, and many have called this the most talented team in program history. McDermott himself called it his deepest team in all his years in Omaha. How the Jays handle the hype so early in the college basketball season is worth monitoring.

They’ve long settled in as — and perhaps even preferred to be — the underdogs, suiting up for uphill battles. It worked in their favor a year ago. What will they look like now that they can’t sneak up on anyone?

As a team that’s been chalked up to win its league and not claw its way up from the bottom, what will the journey look like for Creighton to maintain its seat among college hoops’ elite?

Echoes of their aspirations still linger after the summer. A national championship was thrown around a ton — especially for a team that only reached its first Sweet 16 two seasons ago.

For all the folks who have been in on CU’s title hopes, there have seemingly been nearly as many who questioned whether the Jays have the makeup of a team that can forge a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Young talent in Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander. Check.

Veteran talent like Scheierman, Francisco Farabello and Shereef Mitchell. Done.

A centerpiece and defensive anchor in Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’ll work.

The lone box Creighton can’t check is that it hasn’t been where some are projecting it to go. Tournament runs are complex equations, involving far too many factors. Luck, skill, chemistry, leadership. The list goes on.

The Jays haven’t sniffed a Final Four, but if there was a team to do it, it could be this one.

The skill lies in the team’s depth. The chemistry seems to be adequate by this point. McDermott has looked to Farabello to be a vocal leader, though he figures the group might have to come together to lead with a collective voice. Luck is unpredictable.

But Creighton’s returners are battle tested.

Countless injuries, including several that ended players’ seasons. Being thrown into the fire last year, whether through heavy minutes or in Alexander’s case, playing a position and role he wasn’t familiar with.

A relatively injury-free season is all the team can hope for. It’s one of the few apparent obstacles at this point. The others depend on their ceiling.

Creighton is loaded with scoring potential and players who can get their own buckets. Meanwhile, they all called each other unselfish for months. Picking and choosing which times to be unselfish and when to be decisive will factor into how soon the Jays peak offensively.

On the other end, Kalkbrenner will shoulder a Herculean load. What’s new?

His abilities as a drop big alone might keep Creighton as a top-30 defense but his teammates will have to uphold their end on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, the team’s season rides on the backs of, in part, its strongest recruiting class ever in Nembhard, Kaluma and Alexander, whose debuts sparked plenty of preseason pump. Five-star 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers will be finishing his official visit the morning of Monday's season opener against St. Thomas.

A fruitful year could produce classes similar to the one the program is relying on now. It’s just another one of the many dominos for the Jays in a season where the stakes are unusually high.