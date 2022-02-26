'I love my role': Payton Brotzki has found success in her fourth season with Creighton

Payton Brotzki did some prep work for Senior Day before the Creighton women's basketball practice Wednesday.

Brotzki and fellow seniors Tatum Rembao and Chloe Dworak spent a few minutes at midcourt in Sokol Arena, laughing and smiling their way through a video that will be shown during their ceremony for Sunday's regular-season finale against DePaul.

The former Platteview star has had plenty of reasons to smile this winter.

"I would say this team is the closest one I've played on. I would say every single player on the team gets along, supports each other," Brotzki said. "We're a really deep team, and it's been a super special year."

Creighton already has won twice as many games as last season, when it dealt with COVID-19 issues and finished 10-12.

The Jays are 20-7 this season, alone in second place in the Big East. They are projected to earn their first NCAA tournament berth since 2018.

"I think she's really enjoyed this year and has been a big part of the success," CU coach Jim Flanery said.

The 5-foot-11 guard has become a full-time starter after making five starts in her first three years. She plays 14 minutes a game and has carved out her niche on the team.

"As a senior with four years of experience, I can help my teammates out in situations that maybe they haven't been in before," Brotzki said. "I know my role, I love my role. I think that comes with maturity."

Brotzki was an adept passer and a prolific scorer at Platteview, averaging more than 20 points each of her last three years in high school.

She hasn't had to be a primary scorer for the Jays. She's shooting 38% from behind the arc and has made 17 3s on a team that averages more than 10 treys per game. But her passing has helped the Jays lead the nation in assists per game at 20.8.

"It feels like her value as a passer has gone up," Flanery said. "And I think she's having fun. I think sometimes it's hard when you're a local player and there's pressure and expectations. I think she's had a great attitude of, 'I'm just going to do my thing.'"

Brotzki, who will graduate in May, said she actually likes making the pass for an assist rather than hitting shots. Being the daughter of a high school coach, Brotzki sees things quickly on the court, Flanery said.

And Creighton has been in a great offensive rhythm during its current four-game winning streak. It has hit 67 3s and shot 44.4% from behind the arc, which included a Big East-record 22 two weeks ago.

"We just have so many players who can score the ball," Brotzki said. "And it's not specifically one person, it's a collective effort. Every single night it can be a different person. That's what makes this team so special."

The Jays are looking to secure the second seed for next weekend's Big East tournament with a win over 21-9 DePaul. DePaul lost its Senior Night game on Friday, 94-90 to Seton Hall. The Blue Demons score 88.3 points a game and allow 77.2.

CU won at DePaul earlier this month — in that game, Brotzki suffered a concussion on the opening possession and was sidelined for four games. She's glad to be back to play one more game in Sokol.

"I have 20-plus family members coming for Senior Day," she said. "But it's like that every single game. That's a huge reason I decided to come here, because of the support of my family and friends."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.