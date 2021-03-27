'I love these dudes': Through every bit of adversity, Creighton's players stick together

Senior Damien Jefferson had something to say.
Creighton was trailing by 19 on March 3, when the Bluejays were still processing coach Greg McDermott’s remarks.
It was the moment that it became clear: The college basketball season keeps moving forward, whether you’re ready or not.
The Jays needed time to sort through their emotions and manage a healing process after McDermott compared the program to a plantation in a locker-room speech. The words hurt, the players later explained through a video statement.
But they also had games to play. Four days after McDermott’s comments, Creighton was getting run off the floor by Villanova. The regular-season Big East title was on the line. The league tournament was one week away. The NCAA tournament right after that.
And the scoreboard read 42-23. So Jefferson spoke up.
“We can’t go out like this,” he said.
Other veterans chimed in, too.
These players had sacrificed individual ambitions for the team. And battled through injuries, and devoted hours to weight training, and emptied the tank in practices. For years.
“We put in too much work to let that one situation ruin our season,” Jefferson said. “I was always telling the guys, this will either make us or break us. It’ll either bring us together or ruin everything. We weren’t going to let that happen. We just stuck together, as brothers do.”
And now they’re in the Sweet 16, the first Creighton team to advance this far in March since 1974, 11 years before the NCAA tournament expanded.
They’ve reached this point despite trudging through the fallout from McDermott’s word choice — the 11-year coach has repeatedly said he’ll work to earn back trust well into the offseason.
For now, several players said this week they’ve prioritized on-the-court objectives.
“I feel like we’ve proved a lot of people wrong,” senior Denzel Mahoney said. “We came together as a team and focused in on us. We’d worked a lot for this moment.”
It hasn’t all been smooth these past three weeks, though.
The Jays rallied with a 17-0 run to close to five points at Villanova after their halftime pep talk, but they still lost that contest and their shot at a regular-season title. McDermott was suspended the next day.
One week later, with McDermott back on the sideline, CU won twice to reach the Big East tournament title game — only to have its worst performance of the season in a 73-48 defeat to Georgetown.
The Jays are also set to spend their 30th consecutive night in a hotel Saturday, isolated for a month from families and friends to avoid elevating the risk of contracting COVID-19.
But the one thing the second half against Villanova did prove to Creighton: The players weren’t ready to give up on each other, or their goals.
“That competitive spirit and that winner mentality, it really showed that game,” sophomore guard Shereef Mitchell said. “And I do think it helped us bring it out down the road for other games.
“We showed a lot of perseverance while dealing with a lot of adversity. But I’m not surprised. That’s what this team is all about.”
They hope to display that again Sunday.
Creighton will be the underdog when it faces No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
But the Jays don’t care what the experts think. They see what this team is capable of — and how determined it is to win, despite any circumstance.
“That’s all we know and that’s what we’re going to do,” Jefferson said. “I’m proud of these guys, every single one of them. They’re willing to fight, sacrifice their bodies and just go hard every single night. I love these dudes.”