'I love these dudes': Through every bit of adversity, Creighton's players stick together

Senior Damien Jefferson had something to say.

Creighton was trailing by 19 on March 3, when the Bluejays were still processing coach Greg McDermott’s remarks.

It was the moment that it became clear: The college basketball season keeps moving forward, whether you’re ready or not.

The Jays needed time to sort through their emotions and manage a healing process after McDermott compared the program to a plantation in a locker-room speech. The words hurt, the players later explained through a video statement.

But they also had games to play. Four days after McDermott’s comments, Creighton was getting run off the floor by Villanova. The regular-season Big East title was on the line. The league tournament was one week away. The NCAA tournament right after that.

And the scoreboard read 42-23. So Jefferson spoke up.

“We can’t go out like this,” he said.

Other veterans chimed in, too.

These players had sacrificed individual ambitions for the team. And battled through injuries, and devoted hours to weight training, and emptied the tank in practices. For years.