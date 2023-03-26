The discussion — bordering on an argument — took up two segments in CBS’s post-game coverage of Creighton’s 57-56 loss to San Diego State.

Naturally, Charles Barkley cut to the chase.

After CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore had unpacked the confusing end of CU’s loss — involving an inbounds pass and a clock that didn’t start when the ball was touched — Barkley steered Steratore toward the foul called on Bluejay guard Ryan Nembhard with 1.2 seconds left. The call sent San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell to the line for two free throws — and the eventual SDSU win.

Steratore explained that the trail official who whistled for the foul had an assignment to “follow the ball.”

“In his opinion, he felt like (Nembhard’s) left hand had displaced (Trammell) to a place that affected his shot,” Steratore said. “That’s his judgment. That’s what he’s in this game. That’s the decision he made based on the angle that he had.”

“And it was the right call,” CBS analyst Clark Kellogg said.

After a commercial break, Barkley bluntly disagreed with studio host Greg Gumbel, who suggested that Nembhard’s foul should be called regardless of the situation.

“I don’t like the call, personally, because it decided the game,” Barkley said. “That was too good of a basketball game to come down — and if you actually look at the play, (Trammell) short-armed that ball, that ball — watch him shoot! — his arm was coming down before (Nembhard) barely touched him. That ball was going to be short anyway. I hate when a referee decides the game.”

Barkley’s friend and foil, analyst Kenny Smith, thought Trammell was dislodged. He had no problem with the foul. He was instead annoyed by the final inbounding sequence because he didn’t believe a stopwatch should be used to determine when and if the clock started upon a player touching Baylor Scheierman’s long pass.

In a later email, the NCAA said the crew “embedded clock within the DVSport replay system” instead of relying on the stop watch.

Gumbel then wanted the on-set opinion of former Villanova coach — and two-time national champion — Jay Wright, who was detailed and pointed in his comments.

“You can definitely argue that the physicality of that game – and all the other shots that were taken with bodies and chested that were not called – that you should have a feel that contact was happening on every play,” Wright said. “The other side of it is, if you’re an official, they’re being evaluated, and when they’re evaluated, if that shooter was dislodged — which I think he was a little bit — they have to make that call if they want to advance.

“That’s the trouble with officiating in the NCAA Tournament – that these guys are trying to advance, as opposed to making the right call for the feel of the game.”

Smith had a quick response.

“Do you think that foul was part of the reason why he missed the shot?” he asked.

“Yes,” Wright said.

“There it is,” Smith said.

“That’s my point, too,” Kellogg said. “The fact that it was end of the game doesn’t change the fact that an airborne shooter was bumped, and it affected his ability to make the shot.”

“Airborne shooters were bumped the whole game in that game,” Wright said as a response.

Kellogg offered a middle case.

“All contact is not a foul,” Kellogg said. “All contact is not advantage/disadvantage. But when it’s clear, no matter what’s been going on the rest of the game, for that call, that’s what has to be made in that situation.”

“Good point,” Wright said. “This is what Greg McDermott’s concerned with. ‘If you would have called that call the whole rest of the game when our guys are driving the ball or when their guys were driving the ball, I’m fine with that. But you didn’t.’ That’s what he’s going to say. Everyone else in basketball is going to say your point is correct: If it’s a foul, and that shooter is dislodged. Which he is a little bit.”

The teams were only whistled for 22 total fouls in the game. That’s low — tied for sixth-lowest during Creighton’s season, in fact. It’s 26 fewer than the Jays’ season high — 48 combined fouls in a loss to BYU.

And yet, in the end, a foul kept the game from going to a five-minute overtime. Either team could have won there. Trammell instead hit one free throw for the regulation victory.

“Situation, to me, matters,” Barkley said. “That’s why I’m upset.”

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight