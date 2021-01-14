Illinois outfielder Tommy Ulatowski commits to Creighton baseball

Tommy Ulatowski announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s committed to play baseball for Creighton, becoming the third Illinois prospect to join CU’s 2022 recruiting class.

Ulatowski is an outfielder at St. Rita High School in Chicago. He was also the starting quarterback for the football team as a sophomore.

He joins left-hander Shane Curtin (La Grange, Illinois) and infielder Jack Scheri (LaSalle, Illinois) as the three known Illinois natives in Creighton’s next recruiting class so far.

Also pledging to CU in 2022 are outfielder Devin Jones (Millard West), shortstop Maddux Fleck (Millard West), right-handed pitcher Ben Ayala (Elkhorn) and outfielder Cuyler Zukowski (Madison, Wisconsin).

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.