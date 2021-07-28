'I'm proud of myself': Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski at peace heading into NBA draft

Marcus Zegarowski started last week in Sacramento. Then Los Angeles. Then Dallas.

The former Creighton guard stepped foot in three cities in six days to audition in front of coaches and team executives ahead of Thursday's NBA draft.

And he's been at this for weeks now.

He'd join five other draft hopefuls at an NBA team's facility and start showcasing his skills — drillwork, ball screen actions, 1-on-1s, 3-on-3s. Then it'd be more flights, hotels and Uber Eats orders and as much water as he could find.

"The key is to drink a lot of fluids — it's not the workouts that get you, it's the travel," Zegarowski said last week with a laugh. "But I'm enjoying the process and I'm happy to be able to do it. Because not many players can. I'm grateful to have as many workouts as I can get."

This week, though, he's done.

Zegarowski had the NBA combine, a pro day and on-site workouts with 15 franchises to try to impress the professional evaluators who surely followed his college career but wanted a firsthand look at him this summer.