'I'm proud of myself': Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski at peace heading into NBA draft

Marcus Zegarowski started last week in Sacramento. Then Los Angeles. Then Dallas.
The former Creighton guard stepped foot in three cities in six days to audition in front of coaches and team executives ahead of Thursday's NBA draft.
And he's been at this for weeks now.
He'd join five other draft hopefuls at an NBA team's facility and start showcasing his skills — drillwork, ball screen actions, 1-on-1s, 3-on-3s. Then it'd be more flights, hotels and Uber Eats orders and as much water as he could find.
"The key is to drink a lot of fluids — it's not the workouts that get you, it's the travel," Zegarowski said last week with a laugh. "But I'm enjoying the process and I'm happy to be able to do it. Because not many players can. I'm grateful to have as many workouts as I can get."
This week, though, he's done.
Zegarowski had the NBA combine, a pro day and on-site workouts with 15 franchises to try to impress the professional evaluators who surely followed his college career but wanted a firsthand look at him this summer.
But now Zegarowski just has to wait. He'll find out Thursday what NBA teams truly think of his game and his potential as a pro. The NBA draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn, New York.
He's not among the 60 projected picks in the latest mock draft by ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony. Mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and The Athletic commentators don't include Zegarowski, either. He's outside the top 60 in a composite pre-draft player rankings compiled by USA Today's Hoops Hype.
Yet Zegarowski's at peace this week — despite all the uncertainty.
"No matter what happens on draft night, whether I get drafted in a good spot or go undrafted, I'm proud of myself for doing all this," he said. "Grinding it out and working hard since April. I worked hard, I did the right stuff. So I'm going in with a good mentality."
He'll find a landing spot, certainly.
One of the reasons why NBA teams have been so diligent this summer in their evaluations of draft prospects is because of what happens once the two rounds are complete. The signing of undrafted free agents.
An NBA record-tying 136 undrafted players appeared in at least one NBA game in the 2019-20 season, according to research by The Ringer's Zach Kram. Toronto's Fred VanVleet is the recent headliner of this group — he scored 54 points in a game in February, the most ever by an undrafted NBA player.
That's why three of Zegarowski's former Creighton teammates have been hard at work this summer, too.
Mitch Ballock was in Atlanta early last week before traveling to Los Angeles to work out with the Lakers before the weekend. Denver and Charlotte brought Damien Jefferson in for workouts last week. Denzel Mahoney was at a mini-combine in Minneapolis where he and other prospects worked out for 25 different teams earlier this month — he worked out for the Hornets last week as well.
Two-way deals, summer league roster spots and training camp invites will all be available following Thursday's draft.
Drafted or undrafted, the ex-Jays just hope they're among those who get a chance to prove themselves.
Zegarowski, an All-Big East first team performer, has the highest pedigree of the bunch.
If he gets picked Thursday, Zegarowski would join Doug McDermott (No. 11 overall in 2014), Justin Patton (No. 16 in 2017) and Khyri Thomas (No. 38 in 2018) as the fourth former Bluejay drafted in the last seven years.
Zegarowski will also have a shot at earning an NBA roster spot while his brother, Michael Carter-Williams, is in the league. Carter-Williams, drafted No. 11 overall in 2013, is a member of the Orlando Magic now. Last year, the NBA had nine different sets of siblings on rosters.
"(Thursday) will be a good moment for me, for my family, no matter what happens," Zegarowski said.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa