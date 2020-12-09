Improved Denzel Mahoney quickly finding his form for Creighton basketball

“Denz did some really good things,” McDermott said Tuesday. “He’s playing good basketball, especially when you consider the amount of time he’s been off the practice floor.”

Through three games, Mahoney’s second on the team in scoring (13.3 points per game) and he’s first in steals (six). He’s shooting 46.7% from the floor (8 of 20 from 3). He’s recorded seven assists and committed one turnover.

It’s a good start to the year for Mahoney.

More notes on Tuesday's CU-KU game:

» Creighton’s starting five held Kansas to 0.73 points per possession. The Jays’ veterans are so connected defensively. They anticipate well. They’re active. They seem to understand opponent tendencies, too. The challenge for CU is to help its young guys progress in those areas. Because KU averaged 1.28 points per possession against Creighton when it had one or more reserves in the game.

» There were 43 opportunities for Creighton to grab a defensive rebound Tuesday. The Jays secured 30 of them (69.8%). They gave up 11 second-chance points to Kansas. ... How much of a weakness will rebounding be for Creighton this season? That’s still unclear. KU might turn out to be one of the better rebounding teams CU faces all year.