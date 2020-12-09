Improved Denzel Mahoney quickly finding his form for Creighton basketball

It was just nine days ago that Denzel Mahoney didn’t feel he was physically ready for a game. He’d returned to practice one day before the season opener. Coach Greg McDermott had planned to use him only in an emergency for that Nov. 30 contest.
So Mahoney sat out that first night. Just as a precaution.
Evidently, since then, the 6-foot-5 senior hasn’t needed much ramp up time to find his rhythm again.
Mahoney led CU with 19 points during a 73-72 loss at Kansas on Tuesday, pulling the Jays back into the game with several big plays late. He hit two high-degree-of-difficulty jumpers and converted a steal into a layup to erase a two-possession deficit in the final two minutes.
“I know the work I put in this offseason, to prepare for the season,” Mahoney said. “I know the shots I made and worked on. So I had full faith and confidence in the shots I took.”
He was also critical to the Jays’ defensive plan.
Mahoney often matched up against Kansas’ leading scorer, Ochai Agbaji, who’s a knockdown 3-point shooter and a capable driver. Agbaji did not score Tuesday.
Greg McDermott said Mahoney did a good job of “being there on the catch” against Agbaji. There was also a moment in the first half where Mahoney deflected a lob pass away, thwarting a designed play call for Abgaji.
“Denz did some really good things,” McDermott said Tuesday. “He’s playing good basketball, especially when you consider the amount of time he’s been off the practice floor.”
Through three games, Mahoney’s second on the team in scoring (13.3 points per game) and he’s first in steals (six). He’s shooting 46.7% from the floor (8 of 20 from 3). He’s recorded seven assists and committed one turnover.
It’s a good start to the year for Mahoney.
More notes on Tuesday's CU-KU game:
» Creighton’s starting five held Kansas to 0.73 points per possession. The Jays’ veterans are so connected defensively. They anticipate well. They’re active. They seem to understand opponent tendencies, too. The challenge for CU is to help its young guys progress in those areas. Because KU averaged 1.28 points per possession against Creighton when it had one or more reserves in the game.
» There were 43 opportunities for Creighton to grab a defensive rebound Tuesday. The Jays secured 30 of them (69.8%). They gave up 11 second-chance points to Kansas. ... How much of a weakness will rebounding be for Creighton this season? That’s still unclear. KU might turn out to be one of the better rebounding teams CU faces all year.
» Creighton went to a super-small (five-guard) lineup for a few minutes in the first half. About five possessions both ways. KU didn’t have any bigs on the floor for that stretch. The Jays outscored Kansas 4-2 over that span.
» The Jays are shooting 33.0% from beyond the 3-point line through four games. Their top two long-range marksmen, Mitch Ballock and Marcus Zegarowski, are a combined 17 of 55 on their 3-point tries (30.9%). Ballock and Zegarowski both shot better than 40% from distance last year. They each had a couple good looks in crunch time. But missed them.
» Kansas’ big man, David McCormack, hurt Creighton early on the block. But, unofficially, he ended up scoring 12 of his 13 points out of 13 post-up situations. CU will take that. McDermott said the Jays did make a few adjustments as the game unfolded.
» Here’s the full quote from McDermott on Zegarowski’s free-throw line miss at the end of the game: “I can’t feel bad because I know the work that he’s put in to prepare for that moment. Sometimes you prepare and you prepare and you do everything you can, and it still doesn’t work out the way you want it to. But he’s put in the time and he’s put in the effort to be in that situation, to be confident in that situation. Unfortunately, the last one rimmed out.”
