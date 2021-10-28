In Jaela Zimmerman's absence, others have stepped up for Creighton volleyball

Creighton has leaned on its depth while playing without its All-Big East veteran hitter on the outside.
Jaela Zimmerman has been sidelined for the last three matches with an undisclosed injury.
But the Jays have swept each of those opponents, expanding the roles of other regular contributors to help replace the senior's production. Zimmerman leads the team in kills per set (3.94) and ranks second in digs per set (3.15).
Junior Keeley Davis had been swinging from the right side, but she's shifted to the left. Junior Kiana Schmitt worked more on the right side. Senior Annika Welty had seven kills in both matches last weekend, the most she's had in nearly two months.
"That's the good thing about having depth," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said this week. "No one was in a position that was uncomfortable for them. And they did a good job."
The challenge will be more difficult this weekend.
The Jays (20-3, 8-2) will first play at Marquette (18-3, 9-1), which leads CU by a game in the Big East standings and has won 12 of its last 13 matches. Creighton beat the Golden Eagles in four sets earlier this month. The CU-Marquette rematch is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 24 Creighton then travels to face DePaul (12-10, 5-5), which has suffered all of its league defeats to the top three teams in the standings.
The weekend will be critical for the Jays. They're looking to keep pace with the Golden Eagles in the league's regular-season title race and would like to keep improving their NCAA tournament resume as a top-16 host candidate.
And if they don't have Zimmerman again, they'll need others to step up in a key moment. They have before, Booth said.
"All of them have played on a big stage," she said.
