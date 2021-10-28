In Jaela Zimmerman's absence, others have stepped up for Creighton volleyball

Creighton has leaned on its depth while playing without its All-Big East veteran hitter on the outside.

Jaela Zimmerman has been sidelined for the last three matches with an undisclosed injury.

But the Jays have swept each of those opponents, expanding the roles of other regular contributors to help replace the senior's production. Zimmerman leads the team in kills per set (3.94) and ranks second in digs per set (3.15).

Junior Keeley Davis had been swinging from the right side, but she's shifted to the left. Junior Kiana Schmitt worked more on the right side. Senior Annika Welty had seven kills in both matches last weekend, the most she's had in nearly two months.

"That's the good thing about having depth," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said this week. "No one was in a position that was uncomfortable for them. And they did a good job."

Creighton volleyball this weekend Friday: at Marquette, 7 p.m. Saturday: at DePaul, 6 p.m. Watch: Big East Digital Network/Flosports on Friday, Flosports on Saturday

