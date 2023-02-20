Two months ago, Creighton men’s basketball had lost five straight and the absence of its star big man, Ryan Kalkbrenner, grew more damaging by the day.

Marquette caught the Bluejays in Milwaukee to hand them a sixth consecutive loss, 69-58 - their largest margin of defeat this season. MU’s journey to shattering its preseason Big East slot had only just begun.

Fast forward, and Creighton has made its December drought feel like it was eons ago. With the No. 19 Bluejays playing possibly their best basketball, they’ll host the No. 10 Golden Eagles for a rematch Tuesday night.

This time won’t be to break a losing streak. It’ll be for an upper hand at the regular season Big East title. At 13-3 in the league, Marquette leads Creighton (12-4), Xavier and Providence by one game.

Coach Greg McDermott called it one of the biggest games Creighton has played in Omaha since clinching a share of the Big East regular season title against Seton Hall in 2020 on its home floor.

“We’ve proven that we belong through 16 games,” McDermott said. “And now it’s which team can finish.”

December proved the Jays are a vastly different team without Kalkbrenner. He’s been their most constant lifeline since. Marquette never quite got a taste of that, with CU instead turning to some contingency plans.

It was the first instance of CU running so much of the offense through senior Baylor Scheierman. Empty side post ups. Heavy creation up top. Much of which he might not have done — at least to that extent — with Kalkbrenner around.

Kalkbrenner’s presence was not only proven necessary on defense. The gravity of his rolls off of screens was missed, as was the pressure he puts on the rim without needing the ball. Without him, Marquette imposed its will. MU dug into the Jays without a care in the world.

“There are certain teams in our league that thrive on live ball turnovers,” McDermott said. “... Certainly Marquette falls into that category. We didn’t do a very good job of it in Milwaukee. They’ve got really good positional length. They get their hands on a lot of things.”

That’s where Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup will prove different. Kalkbrenner remains irreplaceable. But the Jays have found ways to win that they couldn’t back in December. Ugly. Pretty. Almost no game or shape has been too much to overcome in their 9-1 stretch over the past month and change.

Three straight 3s for sophomore Arthur Kaluma and 20 bench points probably weren’t on the bingo card before CU’s win at St. John’s on Saturday. McDermott can only imagine the version of his team that sees Marquette on Tuesday be miles ahead compared to the first meeting.

“I hope significantly different,” McDermott said. “We’ve grown since then, the guys that played in that game.”

The Golden Eagles haven’t been stagnant, either. They’ve blossomed into the nation’s third-best offense, according to KenPom, averaging 80.7 points per game. Guard Tyler Kolek has been one of the nation’s best floor generals. Kam Jones has become one of the league’s best scorers. Center Oso Ighodaro provides an atypical matchup.

“You don’t only lose three games in this league through 16 games unless you’re getting better and playing good basketball,” McDermott said.

Double-overtime thrillers. Nasty, grinded out home wins. CU’s stakes have shapeshifted with each week. But the Jays never quite forgot about the way they opened conference play.

“(Marquette) never really left our mind,” Kaluma said. “We’ve been waiting on this matchup again after the first loss.”

Every game has leapfrogged the last as Creighton’s most significant game. The regular season title race has seemingly only gotten tighter, and CU's preseason expectations are far more tangible these days.

The Jays know that more than anyone.

“Our guys know what’s at stake,” McDermott said. “One of our goals is to win a Big East title and I think we clearly understand that to do that, we can’t let them have a two-game lead with three to go. If we want to keep ourselves in the mix, we gotta find a way to win.”

