Is Arthur Kaluma Creighton's next NBA Draft pick?

It helps to save the best for your last game of the season.

Creighton sophomore-to-be Arthur Kaluma did that with his 24-point, 12-rebound performance against eventual national champion Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The lasting image of that game - CU taking KU to the wire, Kaluma drilling one 3-pointer after another - helped set up the Bluejays for lofty preseason prognostications in 2023.

As for Kaluma, he's appearing in multiple early 2023 mock NBA Drafts.

NBA Draft Room has the 6-foot-7 220-pounder as the No. 18 overall pick of the 2023 Draft, heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Kaluma had a monster 24 point, 12 rebound game against Kansas and showed the physical profile and emerging skill set that gets NBA scouts hot and bothered," the site opined in March. SBNation has Kaluma as the 23rd overall prospect. According to Sporting News, Kaluma is the No. 21 prospect.

Kaluma had a strong freshman year - 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds - for a CU team that got better as the season wore on. In 2022-2023, the Bluejays are widely expected to field both the Big East Conference favorite and a Final Four contender, returning a young nucleus (Kaluma, Trey Alexander, Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner) while adding South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman, who also has NBA Draft hopes for 2023. Kalkbrenner, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last season, will show up on some mock radars, too. Both Scheierman (70th) and Kalkbrenner (148th) show up in the NBA Draft Room's rundown of potential 2023 picks.

Including the NBA Supplemental Draft, Creighton has had five first-round NBA Draft picks - Bob Portman (7th) in 1969, Cyril Baptiste (3rd, Supplemental) in 1971, Benoit Benjamin (3rd) in 1985, Doug McDermott (11th) in 2014 and Justin Patton (16th) in 2017 - and four NBA Draft picks in the Greg McDermott era. Doug McDermott and Patton were the first two, followed by Khyri Thomas (2nd round - 38th pick) in 2018 and Marcus Zegarowski (2nd round - 49th pick) in 2021.

Perhaps in contrast in 2022, the 2023 Draft is widely expected to be one of the best in recent history, headlined by 7-foot-2 French teenager Victor Wenbamyama and G League guard Scoot Henderson. Duke and Arkansas, with seven combined five-star signees, are expected to supply the 2023 Draft with plenty of talent, as well.

