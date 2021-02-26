Is Big East and Creighton basketball underestimated nationally?

The Big East’s 10th-place team earned a convincing win over one of the ACC’s NCAA tournament hopefuls Wednesday, and the final result left Creighton coach Greg McDermott pondering something.

Is the Big East getting the respect it deserves?

McDermott briefly brought the topic up at the end of his press conference Wednesday, just a couple hours after Marquette had secured an 83-70 win at North Carolina. It’s a Golden Eagles team that, before beating UNC, ranked 100th in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

“I hope that opens up some eyes,” McDermott said. “This league’s a little bit better than everybody thinks it is.”

Ultimately, the NCAA selection committee will have the ultimate say.

As it stands heading into the final weekend of February, prognosticators are projecting that the Big East has just two locks for the NCAA tournament. Villanova and Creighton.

UConn, Seton Hall and Xavier are sitting perilously on the bubble, with St. John’s maybe still holding on to a sliver of hope with two home games and a league tournament still on the docket.

The Big East has not sent fewer than four teams to the NCAA tournament since its realignment in 2013. It’s averaged 5.3 bids per year.