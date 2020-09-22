'It all worked out in the end' for Creighton volleyball recruit Abbey Milner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Creighton volleyball commit Abbey Milner had a plan for how the recruiting process might unfold this summer.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced her to adjust.

She was not alone, certainly. This summer’s recruiting landscape across all sports was defined by Zoom calls and prerecorded video tours — instead of campus visits and coaches’ scouting trips. And it meant that Milner wasn’t able to finalize her college choice until earlier this month, just before the start of her senior year at Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.

Milner, a middle blocker, has decided to walk on at Creighton. She announced the news on Twitter on Sept. 13.

“I was hoping to have a timeline ... but when COVID happened, that definitely pushed things back — just not being able to go visit colleges and talk to coaches in person,” Milner said by phone Sunday. “But it all worked out in the end.”

She’d been communicating with the CU coaches since they saw her play in an Omaha tournament eight months ago.

Those talks helped Milner get a sense of the Jays’ culture and how she might fit in. She hopes to start on a pre-med track at Creighton, so the school’s academic options stood out as well.