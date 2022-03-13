'It never gets old:' Creighton earns NCAA tournament bid for 7th time under Greg McDermott

They didn’t leave New York with a Big East title, but they did leave no doubt about their NCAA tournament fortunes.

The Bluejays are going dancing for the seventh time under Greg McDermott. Nine seed Creighton will play eight seed San Diego State on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

CU heard its name called on Selection Sunday in front of hundreds of fans at Sokol Arena, and as McDermott said afterward, “it never gets old hearing your name get called.”

“You’d think as long as I've been doing it, you’d lose a little of the excitement and the jitters, but you don't,” he said. “Every season is special; every season is different. This one’s especially special because of where we started and where we ended.”

The Jays began the year picked eighth in the conference after losing five starters from last season’s Sweet 16 team. They were long considered a bubble team, and that was before they lost point guard Ryan Nembhard, the Big East freshman of the year, for the season with a broken wrist.

McDermott said after Saturday’s loss to Villanova in the Big East title game that Nembhard’s injury was the type that could sink a season. But it didn’t sink this one, he said, because CU already knew how to forge ahead through hardship.

CU lost junior guard Shereef Mitchell for the season in December. Alex O’Connell (Marquette) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (UConn) both limped to the bench during crucial conference games. And Arthur Kaluma missed four games in February.

At each turn, senior forward Ryan Hawkins said Creighton “put a Band-Aid” over their teammates’ absences and relied on camaraderie to push forward.

“We're a young group, but we've been able to come together,” Hawkins said. “I think that's what you have to do when you go through a little bit of adversity. You got to come together as a group, and that's on the floor (and) off the floor.”

Hawkins and the Bluejays finished the season winning three of their final five games, all against fellow NCAA tournament teams. They beat Connecticut (fifth seed in West), Marquette (ninth seed in East) and earned retribution against Providence (fourth seed in Midwest) over the last 11 days.

Now CU has four days to prepare for San Diego State, a team McDermott admitted he “(has) not watched one second of” this season. Kaluma has watched plenty, however, because Aztecs senior Adam Seiko is his brother.

The Bluejay said he hasn’t played against Seiko since Kaluma was a sophomore in high school. He remembers busting Seiko’s nose during a long series of one-on-one games. On Sunday, as Kaluma waited for Creighton’s press conference to begin, he stared at his phone with a wide smile.

“The family group chat is going crazy right now,” Kaluma said. “I’m super excited to play against my brother. I feel like it’s going to be an amazing opportunity.”

Seiko, the elder brother who’s already played in the NCAA tournament once, holds the experience edge. Kaluma along with seven of his teammates — eight including Nembhard — will appear in their first March Madness this week.

But just like they weren’t strangers to bad injury luck, the Jays already know how it feels to play in a tense environment. Hawkins won three national championships at Division II Northwest Missouri State. And as McDermott pointed out, his youthful, beat-up team won two Big East games at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

Before Saturday’s title game, McDermott instructed players to survey their surroundings. “Soak this all in and understand what you’ve accomplished,” he told them.

He’ll do the same Thursday to remind players that they should appreciate this season — and that they’ve played and won on bigger stages.

After that? Who knows. But McDermott knows better than to count his team out.

“I’m probably done trying to predict what these guys are gonna do,” McDermott said. “You wouldn’t think you could take a young team into Madison Square Garden and (advance to the title game).

“They don’t fear anything. There’s not a moment too big. They’re not afraid of it.”

Noteworthy

» CU will likely play Kansas, the region’s top seed, on Saturday if Creighton beats the Aztecs. The region’s top five seeds: KU, Auburn, Wisconsin, Providence, Iowa.

» In Hawkins’ experience at Northwest Missouri, the first game of a national tournament is the hardest.

"Especially coming off the conference tournament,” Hawkins said. “Playing three games in three days, all three pretty emotional — we’ve got to turn around and play Thursday.

"We’ve just got to make sure we have our right attitude and bring a lot of energy on Thursday.”

» Kaluma’s scouting report on his older brother: Run him off the line, no 3-pointers.

On Seiko’s defense: “Heavy ball pressure, but we can break it,” Kaluma said. “He plays that (Patrick Beverly) defense. It’s fake.”

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.