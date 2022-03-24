'It's become home:' Greg McDermott, Creighton announce multi-year extension

After he signed a multi-year extension that would keep him at Creighton for several seasons to come, coach Greg McDermott started his explanation for signing the deal with short, powerful phrase.

"It's become home," McDermott said on a Zoom call of his 18 years in Nebraska, including 12 at Creighton and six Wayne State. "I've really just fell in love with Omaha, with the people. I like what our university stands for and what it's about. And it's a basketball place. To see where we were 12 years ago — from an attendance standpoint and community — to where it is now, it's really incredible to see the trajectory. And I don't think we're done yet."

McDermott and the Bluejays made it official Thursday: He signed a long-term contract extension that McDermott quipped is longer than two years and fewer than ten. The World-Herald has learned the deal is at least four years long. Either way, it's intended to keep the 57-year-old McDermott at Creighton until he chooses to retire.

"My hope is this is my last job," McDermott said. "There's nothing I don't like about this situation."

He referenced a previous opportunity he had a few years ago — Ohio State heavily pursued him before hiring Chris Holtmann — and how much he and his family liked CU. Adjustments in the administrative leadership — Marcus Blossom took over as Athletic Director after Bruce Rasmussen retired last summer is "moving in the right direction."

"He's worked hard to get this deal done," McDermott said of Blossom. "I'm forever indebted to him for that. It's kind of a tough thing to have thrown on your plate the first year. And I recognize that that's not easy, but he got it to the finish line."

As part of CU's official statement, Blossom lauded McDermott's achievements at Creighton, which include seven NCAA tournaments. The Bluejays recently advanced to the second round of the NCAAs last weekend before losing to top-seeded Kansas.

"His teams play hard for each other, are well-prepared, and they form a great community," Blossom said. "It's a culture that not only generates wins on the court, but resonates within Creighton and Omaha. We have become one of the best programs in the Big East, a regular participant in the NCAA tournament and I believe the best is yet to come. This contract represents a commitment of mine to retain and recruit talent, and to win championships.

"We are confident, under Greg's leadership, that we will achieve our goals."

Creighton went its first modern-history Sweet 16 in 2021. In 2022, a team hit with injuries — by season's end, three players who would have starters were out for the Jays — still made it to the Big East Tournament title game and took KU to the wire in the NCAA tournament. The majority of the team — including power forward Arthur Kaluma, center Ryan Kalkbrenner and guards Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander — will return for next season. CU's confident enough in its core that it will play in the Maui Classic alongside Arkansas, Arizona, Ohio State and others.

"If I was gonna retire, it would have been at the end of the that tournament, not before, in the offseason," McDermott quipped. "There's a lot of exciting things on the horizon. And this young group has been just awesome to coach."

CU takes a "deep breath" the week after the NCAA tournament before McDermott meets with players to determine whom might enter the transfer portal. From there, the Bluejays — who have one scholarship available and may have more if players transfer — look for the right fit. Last cycle, Creighton added Ryan Hawkins and KeyShawn Feazell.

