It's tough keeping Morgan Maly away from a basketball court. But when her athletic trainer told her to rest for a mandatory 10 days, the Creighton standout heeded the advice.

"It sounded like a lot when she told me, but my body needs it, for sure," Maly said on Thursday,

Maly has been back in the United States since last weekend after she helped Team USA win the U21 Women's 3x3 Nations League tournament in Handan, China.

Most days during the weeklong tournament teams played three games a day. Team USA compiled a 15-1 record against teams from Chile, Japan and China. Maly and Villanova's Lucy Olsen were the team's top scorers.

"It was something I thought I'd never get to do," Maly said of playing for the United States in an international event. "Our coach and group leader told us what we were representing when we got to the last few days of the tournament and we were all exhausted. That's what was in the back of my mind and helped me push through the last few games."

Maly has gotten her fill of 3-on-3 basketball this summer.

In May, the Creighton quartet of Maly, Lauren Jensen, Molly Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek won the USA Basketball 3X national championship in Colorado Springs. Maly was named the MVP of that tournament.

In early June, Maly was one of six players selected to represent Team USA for the U21 event. Maly said the style of play was much different in China.

"It was super physical. A lot of holding going on," she said. "The freedom of movement was so different."

The 6-foot-1 forward feels the 3x3 experience can help her as she heads into her senior year with the Bluejays.

Maly always has been an all-around offensive threat as last season she averaged 14.6 points and hit 69 3-pointers in her first year as a starter. She was the Big East's Sixth Woman of the Year as a sophomore when she averaged 12.3 points and hit 80 3s.

"I think it's made me more cerebral," Maly said. "And it's helped me defensively. You're stuck on an island out there (in 3-on-3)."

In the 3-on-3 game, shots inside the arc count as one point and outside the arc count as two. No matter the game, Maly always puts up points. She scored 1,756 during her all-state career at Crete High School, then she surpassed the 1,000-point mark for Creighton during last year's postseason.

But the past few months has shown Maly that 3-on-3 eventually could be another avenue for her.

"I just think it's so fun. You play 5-on-5 your whole life, so playing a different style of basketball — and I think it suits me pretty well — is a good opportunity," she said.