Jack Grace hits grand slam in Creighton baseball's win over Xavier

Jack Grace hit a go-ahead home run during Creighton's win over Xavier on Friday.

But his homer Saturday provided a bigger boost for the Bluejays.

Grace hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 deficit, and the Jays held on for an 11-9 win. CU (25-11) will go for the series sweep at 10 a.m. Sunday.

At 10-1, Creighton and Connecticut remain tied for first in the Big East after the Huskies scored 14 runs in their win against Butler on Saturday.

Alan Roden gave the Jays a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single before Xavier got a two-run homer in the fifth to move in front.

Creighton has shown an ability to string together rallies late in games, though, and the Jays did it again Saturday.

CU loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter before Grace smacked his slam to left field. Grace has nine RBIs during the past five games.

Roden hit an RBI single in the eighth before the Jays added more cushion with a five-run ninth to take an 11-3 lead.

Roden, who finished with three hits and four RBIs, had a two-run single and also stole home. Jared Wegner and Nolan Clifford added RBI singles in the inning.

Xavier mounted its own rally in the bottom of the ninth. The Musketeers (21-23, 5-6) had five singles and a double in the inning, closing to 11-9 with one out. Creighton then called on Marc Lidd, who retired the last two batters for his second save in as many days.

Creighton starter Dominic Cancellieri improved to 5-1. The sophomore threw season-highs of seven innings and 107 pitches.

Clifford had four hits and scored twice on the day while Andrew Meggs scored three times.

After Sunday's games, the Jays will head to UConn for a three-game set between the league's top teams.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.