INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton amassed 13 runs and 14 hits in the first three innings as the Bluejays coasted to a 16-3 win over Butler in a Big East series opener Friday.

Creighton, which scored 45 runs in its recent 4-1 homestand, quickly built an 8-0 lead in the second inning as Nolan Clifford had a two-run single and Jack Grace hit a three-run homer in the second.

Creighton added five more in the third, which included a two-run double by Nolan Sailors.

Sailors finished with four RBIs, while Hogan Helligso had three hits and scored four times.

Creighton starter Dominic Cancellieri worked the first six innings for the win. He allowed three runs in the second, but that was the only inning he had to work out of trouble.

Creighton and Butler continue their series at noon Saturday.

