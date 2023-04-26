Jack Grace got a second chance against UNLV reliever Joey Acosta.

And the Creighton outfielder made the most of it.

Grace lined a one-out single to left that scored Tyler Lozano from second base in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bluejays an 8-7 win Wednesday afternoon at Schwab Field.

"It's great to help the team, especially after my (previous) at-bat, I could have helped the team and failed," Grace said. "Definitely looking to do some damage and win the game."

Creighton found itself trailing 7-4 in the seventh inning as miscues hurt the Jays (19-15) most of the day — they finished with four errors, walked five and hit back-to-back batters to start a four-run fifth for the Rebels (16-23).

But Creighton closed to 7-6 in the seventh as Lozano drove in a run with a single and Nolan Sailors scored on an error. After Sailors scored, CU still had runners at second and third with one out. That's when Grace struck out on an Acosta slider before a flyout ended the threat.

The Jays tied the game in the eighth when Andrew Meggs lined a one-out single to left, scoring Ben North from second base. In the ninth, a leadoff walk, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk set the table for Grace.

He faced a 0-2 count before hitting a slider for the game-winner.

"I had a feeling he'd go back to that," Grace said of Acosta's pitch. "Sure enough, he threw it again, got it elevated and put it in play."

It was the third time since last Friday that CU erased a deficit in the late innings for a comeback win.

"It's not exactly how you draw it up, but I give our kids a lot of credit being able to execute late in games," coach Ed Servais said.

Creighton returns to Big East play against Butler at 2 p.m. Friday. CU is 6-3 in the Big East, one game out of first.

UNLV (16-23) 110 040 100 - 7 7 2

Creighton (19-15) 022 000 211 - 8 10 4

W: Steier, 5-0. L: Acosta, 1-4. 2B: UNLV, Charles, Sharp. HR: CU, Gbur

