Jaela Zimmerman hits career-high 21 kills as Creighton defeats Butler to open Big East play

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaela Zimmerman had a huge night for No. 16 Creighton as it opened Big East play by knocking off Butler 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 Friday.

Zimmerman had a career-high 21 kills and 17 digs as Creighton won its seventh straight.

Creighton also got double-doubles from Norah Sis (11 kills, 14 digs) and Kendra Wait (47 assists, 18 digs). Abby Bottomley had 31 digs, marking the first time since 2019 that a Jay has had at least 30 digs in a match.

Zimmerman finished the second set with a kill and the Bluejays looked to finish the Bulldogs with a sweep.

CU led 20-16 in the third set before Butler scored five straight. It was tied 23-all when Butler's Brittany Robinson and Mariah Grunze had back-to-back kills to force a fourth set.

But the Bluejays raced to an 8-2 lead in the fourth and led the entire set.​ Butler pulled within 18-16 before four Jays had kills the rest of the way. Naomi Hickman ended the match with her 10th kill.

Creighton will play at Xavier at 4 p.m. Saturday.

