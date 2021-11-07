Jaela Zimmerman takes everything Butler can throw at her as Creighton wins in four sets

Creighton senior Jaela Zimmerman smiled at the postgame press conference Sunday when her coach mentioned Butler's strategic decision to regularly test the senior outsider hitter's passing ability.
The Bulldogs' servers aimed at Zimmerman all afternoon, perhaps hoping that a few extra balls blasted her way might wear down the versatile veteran or disrupt her movements enough to keep her from piling up kills at the pin.
It didn't work.
Zimmerman finished with a career-high 22 digs.
To go along with all those first-contact bumps during the Jays' four-set win Sunday, Zimmerman took swings from all parts of the court (nine kills), repeatedly jumped up to extend her hands above the net defensively (five blocks) and dropped in deceptive balls from behind the service line (three aces).
These types of all-around performances are routine for Zimmerman — she's never been one to avoid embracing a challenge from an opponent. But especially right now, in the heat of a Big East title race with the postseason looming, she's not backing down.
"It's go time," Zimmerman said. "This is the best time of the year."
She and the Jays are ready to battle.
They had to be Sunday. Butler's relentless defensive effort — highlighted by dives into the scorer's table, kicked balls to save rallies and emphatic blocks — made it tough for CU to pull away at D.J. Sokol Arena.
But Zimmerman helped spark the Jays (24-3, 12-2) when they needed it most in their 25-22, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17 win.
Her block broke a 17-17 tie in the first game, and Creighton scored the next three points after that to take control. She had a back-row kill and a tip for a point — plus an ace — during CU's decisive 14-2 run in the second set. Zimmerman recorded back-to-back blocks in the fourth game before her three-point serving run made it 20-14 late.
"She's our leader on the court," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "She brings a calming presence. Really consistent leadership. Whether she's hitting .800 or -.200, you're going to get the same person on the court."
Zimmerman's poise presumably will be even more evident during the season's stretch run.
The Jays extended their winning streak to seven matches Sunday and remained in a first-place tie with Marquette in the Big East standings. Just two regular-season weekends remain. CU is in contention for a top-16 national seed in the NCAA tournament as well.
It could be a fun and memorable November/December.
Zimmerman plans to make the most of every minute of it. She did against Butler (14-13, 8-6), certainly.
And when it was over, she circled up with a supportive group of teammates as the pep band played the school fight song. The Jays looked into one another's eyes, then smiled and shouted.
Zimmerman is hoping to celebrate some more with this group, and she'll do all she can to help make that happen.
"This team's really close," she said. "We all genuinely love and care for each other. There's just a lot of fun in everything we do. (I'm) just cherishing those moments."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa