Jaela Zimmerman takes everything Butler can throw at her as Creighton wins in four sets

But Zimmerman helped spark the Jays (24-3, 12-2) when they needed it most in their 25-22, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17 win.

Her block broke a 17-17 tie in the first game, and Creighton scored the next three points after that to take control. She had a back-row kill and a tip for a point — plus an ace — during CU's decisive 14-2 run in the second set. Zimmerman recorded back-to-back blocks in the fourth game before her three-point serving run made it 20-14 late.

"She's our leader on the court," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "She brings a calming presence. Really consistent leadership. Whether she's hitting .800 or -.200, you're going to get the same person on the court."

Zimmerman's poise presumably will be even more evident during the season's stretch run.

The Jays extended their winning streak to seven matches Sunday and remained in a first-place tie with Marquette in the Big East standings. Just two regular-season weekends remain. CU is in contention for a top-16 national seed in the NCAA tournament as well.

It could be a fun and memorable November/December.

Zimmerman plans to make the most of every minute of it. She did against Butler (14-13, 8-6), certainly.