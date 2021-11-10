Jasen Green's versatility makes him a 'perfect fit' for Creighton men's basketball

There wasn't much suspense Wednesday when promising 2022 prospect Jasen Green stepped to the stage's microphone inside Millard North's auditorium on signing day.

He was sporting a Creighton hoodie — and his parents were in the audience rocking Bluejay gear. Green's been committed to CU for two months.

But the moment of finality Wednesday was certainly meaningful for the 6-foot-7 wing, who officially signed his letter of intent to attend Creighton. Green's the first Omaha product to join the CU program since current junior Shereef Mitchell.

"All the workouts and just the amount of hours that I've put in to get to this point — it's a really cool thing to know that all the work I've put in has finally paid off," said Green, who's ranked No. 190 on the 247Sports composite list of 2022 recruits.

He joins combo guard Ben Shtolzberg as the two members of Creighton's 2022 class.

Shtolzberg, a 6-foot-4 prospect from the Los Angeles area, committed in August and signed Wednesday as well. He's ranked No. 114 on the 247Sports composite list.