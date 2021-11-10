Jasen Green's versatility makes him a 'perfect fit' for Creighton men's basketball

There wasn't much suspense Wednesday when promising 2022 prospect Jasen Green stepped to the stage's microphone inside Millard North's auditorium on signing day.
He was sporting a Creighton hoodie — and his parents were in the audience rocking Bluejay gear. Green's been committed to CU for two months.
But the moment of finality Wednesday was certainly meaningful for the 6-foot-7 wing, who officially signed his letter of intent to attend Creighton. Green's the first Omaha product to join the CU program since current junior Shereef Mitchell.
"All the workouts and just the amount of hours that I've put in to get to this point — it's a really cool thing to know that all the work I've put in has finally paid off," said Green, who's ranked No. 190 on the 247Sports composite list of 2022 recruits.
He joins combo guard Ben Shtolzberg as the two members of Creighton's 2022 class.
Shtolzberg, a 6-foot-4 prospect from the Los Angeles area, committed in August and signed Wednesday as well. He's ranked No. 114 on the 247Sports composite list.
The duo of 2022 signees marks Creighton's first class since it reeled in a top 10 ranked group last year. The Jays may very well add another 2022 prospect in this cycle, too — they have one open scholarship next year that's presumably reserved for a center.
It's clear, though, that Green and Shtolzberg will be key assets, according to coach Greg McDermott.
"They are a perfect fit for the positional needs of our team moving forward," McDermott said in a press release. "In addition, their approach to the game, work ethic and character will enhance our culture."
Shtolzberg's "toughness" and "desire to compete" caught the attention of CU's coaches this summer, McDermott said. The four-star prospect can score and distribute, making him a "seamless fit" for CU's system, McDermott said.
Green left his mark on the CU staff last fall and during the summer, according to McDermott. The fact that Green's won at a high level stood out, too, McDermott said.
"His versatility as a frontline player will mix well with our system," McDermott said.
And Green's still working to expand his game.
Practice starts next week for Millard North's boys basketball team. Green will be the headliner for the reigning Class A state champions, who lost a considerable amount of starpower. But Green's ready for the challenge.
He's part of a close-knit squad — the Mustangs' varsity squad was all there inside the auditorium Wednesday to celebrate with Green. A day earlier they were sweating their way through an open gym session together, hoping to set a foundation for another deep postseason run.
Green, who averaged 12.3 points per game as a junior, knows he's going to have to step up.
"This is probably one of the most exciting years for me, just for my ability to be a leader," Green said. "I'm going to be the one that's in the front positions — just me being able to do more."
