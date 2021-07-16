Jaya Johnson believes Creighton volleyball program is 'perfect' fit for her

When new Creighton pledge Jaya Johnson completed her call with the CU coaches last month, she immediately had a good feeling about the Jays.
Looking back, she probably could have committed right then.
Because in the weeks since, as Johnson has assessed all her options, nothing's really changed. She had Creighton high on her list before the coaches offered her a scholarship on June 15. Every conversation since has only affirmed her first impression.
She wanted to be 100% sure, though.
"During that month of waiting and having other coaches still talking to me, in my head I'm thinking, I like Creighton," Johnson said by phone this week. "I think I had my mind made up."
She certainly does now.
Johnson became the second known member of CU's 2023 recruiting class when she announced earlier this week that she's committed to Creighton. The Jays also secured a pledge from outside hitter Ava TeStrake in June.
Both players are from Olathe, Kansas. TeStrake was a first-team all-league performer at Olathe West High School last year. And Johnson, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, earned second-team all-league recognition at Olathe South.
Now they're future Bluejays.
Johnson said she's relieved that her top choice clearly revealed itself during the recruiting process.
She said she's already visited CU's campus. She attended a camp there last month, a trip that ended up helping to solidify her decision to pick Creighton. The Jays' coaching staff has been on hand to watch her club team all summer long — that has meant a lot, Johnson said. She's been connecting with some of her future teammates on Instagram, too.
So when she thinks back on her first chat with the CU staff, now she knows why she felt so positive about the potential fit at Creighton.
"Once I met with the coaches, I immediately had a connection with them," Johnson said. "I feel so comfortable around them. They're super nice. Everything just seemed to be perfect."
Johnson plays for the PVA club program in Kansas City.
