Jaya Johnson believes Creighton volleyball program is 'perfect' fit for her

When new Creighton pledge Jaya Johnson completed her call with the CU coaches last month, she immediately had a good feeling about the Jays.

Looking back, she probably could have committed right then.

Because in the weeks since, as Johnson has assessed all her options, nothing's really changed. She had Creighton high on her list before the coaches offered her a scholarship on June 15. Every conversation since has only affirmed her first impression.

She wanted to be 100% sure, though.

"During that month of waiting and having other coaches still talking to me, in my head I'm thinking, I like Creighton," Johnson said by phone this week. "I think I had my mind made up."

She certainly does now.

Johnson became the second known member of CU's 2023 recruiting class when she announced earlier this week that she's committed to Creighton. The Jays also secured a pledge from outside hitter Ava TeStrake in June.

Both players are from Olathe, Kansas. TeStrake was a first-team all-league performer at Olathe West High School last year. And Johnson, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, earned second-team all-league recognition at Olathe South.

Now they're future Bluejays.