In routine fashion, Jaylyn Agnew snatched the ball from its hang and scooped it across her body before losing her step halfway and seeing her intended demonstration of a reverse layup hit the front of the rim.

Creighton's new basketball assistant tore her left ACL last October just two years after tearing the right. This was the pace that her injury allowed her, and she's OK with it. She's already questioned her body, reasoning with it before settling.

She chose to take it slow. Her rehabilitation, her new opportunity. How badly she missed layups didn’t matter now. CU redshirt freshman Brittany Harshaw knew what Agnew was aiming for anyway.

The 26-year-old didn’t stand before Harshaw as the former Big East Player of the Year. Agnew, with a neon orange whistle tightly fastened around her neck almost to a choke, stood there as the Bluejays' newest assistant.

The signs of her transition show themselves everyday.

“Did you get that?” CU assistant Carli Berger quipped toward the sideline after Agnew’s miss. “She’s ready to coach.”

Only a week into her new career, Agnew's office is hardly her own. The name tag upon entry still claims program advisor Connie Yori. A blackboard rests on a desk near the doorway that reads, “Office of the Manajays.” Agnew has shifted some things around, though. Photos of her and former teammates sit atop a nearby cabinet, with a cube covered in positive affirmations perched nearby, her attempts of shifting the hub into her space.

Soon it’ll be engulfed by Agnew’s touch. It’s just that everything — the move, the career change — is so sudden.

Before putting Harshaw through a workout, Agnew pushed and leaned and tilted and twisted while rehabbing inside a busy Championship Center weight room. It’ll be some months before she can return to relative form. It wasn’t even a year ago when a second ACL tear cut Agnew’s professional career short.

She starred at Creighton, averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a senior before being selected by the Washington Mystics with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

All was on her side but timing. The initial phase of COVID-19 did away with training camps, shattering the chances of WNBA hopefuls in an already limited league. When the WNBA introduced its own bubble, Agnew found hope with the Atlanta Dream.

After just 12 games with the Dream, Agnew bounced around to different countries in between injuries. Russia before the first ACL tear, Israel and Italy before the second ACL tear. She told herself she’d play until she was 30.

“Then life happened,” she said, laughing.

Agnew believes everything happens for a reason. Her first recovery put her through an unfamiliar level of adversity, a process she thinks was necessary to grow as a person. She felt the second injury was a sign. It wasn’t just about the game. Life continued without her back home.

Her father, a high school basketball coach, remained home. Her fiancé, a high school basketball coach, awaited her return. As she tried to map out the next chapter of her life, she wanted her location to be the place she’d thought of most while away.

Before she even knew her next move, CU assistant Chevelle ‘Chevy’ Saunsoci was in Agnew’s ear. Agnew showed face during an alumni weekend in February, already attending games periodically. Saunsoci brought up the idea of hiring Agnew then.

Agnew spent a chunk of her first rehabilitation on CU’s campus. Working with trainers she was familiar with, running with some of the players. At the same time, Saunsoci, who was still working with her program DVLP then, allowed Agnew to work with some of the kids.

Despite her proximity to coaching, Agnew had hardly considered it. But she enjoyed getting to know the children. She grasped the other side of the game, discovering the feeling of gratification that came with teaching.

“Once that light bulb goes off,” Agnew said, “You’re like ‘Yes, you get it.’”

When Agnew thought about it, Saunsoci's idea wasn’t so far-fetched. During her playing days, Agnew always felt linked to coach Jim Flanery as twin basketball minds. She’d think something, he’d enact it.

“I always thought that we were on the same page,” Agnew said.

Months later, Agnew was attempting to put Harshaw through a drill she would’ve done in her sleep back when she wore the uniform. Soon she’ll flood her office with her things, but even then she won’t be completely comfortable.

When she walks through Creighton’s familiar facilities, sometimes she feels like a coach. Sometimes. Then there are the moments — a drill like the one she put Harshaw through, a halfcourt set in an open run — where she thinks about what she would’ve done with the ball in her hands.

“The shock factor is still there,” she said.

Agnew is working on shedding the player mindset to a necessary degree to wiggle into her new role. There are things she’ll battle with. The constant push-and-pull from the game, the whispers of the player she was. Navigating her voice and authority as a rookie coach.

“I’m not that far removed,” Agnew said, “So it’s like, ‘Will (players) respect you?’ Like really hear you out, you know? Because you’re not as experienced in the coaching realm.”

She surveys practice with sealed lips, anticipating the moment where she can slip a word in. Endless thoughts swim through her head as practice ensues. Plays, shots, possessions. A couple days earlier she held a thought almost too overbearing to contain. Then Flanery came out and blurted the exact sentiment.

She’s still trying to find the moments to assert herself without stepping on the toes of the staff. As a young, relatable, recent professional, Agnew is valuable. Picking her spots as a coach just won’t come as easily as they did on the floor.

“She can say this is what Flan would've told me or Chevy would've told me as a player,” Flanery said. “But it’s a much different thing to have the confidence in practice to speak up. And I’m not worried. It’s gonna come.”

At practice’s end, she had the players perform a drill she’d pitched. The light bulb came on again. Players raced up the floor, trading layups and 3s while she tinkered. Flanery watched from afar.

“It’s almost like when you’re watching your kid do something for the first time,” Flanery said. “Like, ‘OK, what’s her demeanor? Is she confident? How will she change the next time because I could tell she was nervous.’”

All told, players remained more than engaged for an end-of-practice-drill. It was the same the second time they ran it. And during the discussion Agnew held in between.

She still isn’t sure what her future in coaching holds. What direction she’ll take it if it goes the way she hopes.

“I just want to take it day by day, really,” Agnew said. "See where that niche is, whether it’s more recruiting, or more developmental, or more administrative, just kind of seeing where I fit best and what I’m best at to help the team.”

In the meantime, she’s promised to keep her office door open in hopes of being able to lend her voice to anyone who gets as far as Yori’s nametag. Even if she can’t find her voice on the sideline early on, she knows she can build relationships.

From her makeshift office, she’ll ponder ways to strike the balance between respected former WNBAer and youthful coach with an authoritative voice. Perhaps she’s as ready as her botched layup suggests.