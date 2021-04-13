Jays are 'confident,' ready to make a deep run in NCAA volleyball tournament

The last time the Jays played an NCAA tournament match, they were inches away from winning a road game at Minnesota.
Creighton built a 2-1 set lead on the No. 7 overall seed. It had two match points — Jaela Zimmerman and Megan Ballenger both had swings that could have won it. But the Gophers rallied for a five-set victory and went on to reach the Final Four.
That was 16 months ago. These CU players haven't forgotten.
"I think it's just been motivation all year," Zimmerman said. "(We don't) necessarily dwell on it too much. It's in the back of our minds. It's something that we know. We were so close. And we know that we can go far in the tournament."
Creighton's quest begins Wednesday against Morehead State (16-1), the Ohio Valley champions who rank 10th nationally in kills per set (14.3) and 22nd in hitting percentage (.267).
Getting by the Eagles won't be easy. But if CU can, it would face No. 8 overall seed Florida in the second round Thursday. No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 9 Ohio State are also in the Jays' region.
The Jays' best postseason runs, however, have been when they've entered the field without much fanfare, perhaps viewed by outsiders as an underdog.
They advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2015 by knocking off North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Their Elite Eight run in 2016 was highlighted by a thrilling five-set win at No. 5 seed Kansas in the second round.
Can Creighton (12-3) do it again this year? The Jays aren't a top 16 seed. They might not have secured an NCAA berth in this trimmed-down, 48-team event if they hadn't won the Big East's automatic bid.
But yet so many of these CU players were on the court in the 2019 NCAA tournament, matching an elite opponent for five sets. They see what's possible. They've experienced it.
"Any time you're confident you're going to be better — and I think our team feels confident," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.
The Jays enter the NCAA tournament on a four-match winning streak, a stretch defined by their adaptability and resolve. And Booth's curious to see how much carryover there will be this week.
Three days before CU was scheduled to end the regular season against Iowa State, the league announced that Creighton would instead play Xavier twice. The Jays adjusted quickly and won both matches. Then their opening-round opponent in the Big East tournament got changed a couple days before the event.
Plus, they faced a couple daunting deficits and still rallied for critical set wins during the conference tournament, proving they could handle themselves in a pressure-filled situation.
"I hope those things will bode well, and just calm us down, more than anything," Booth said. "I never think playing with fear is going to be a good thing. We want to play relaxed and go for it, and let the chips fall."
Notes
The American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday named Zimmerman its East Region player of the year. Sophomore Keeley Davis and senior Naomi Hickman were first-team All-Region honorees. ... Creighton's 8-1 all-time in the first round of the NCAA tournament. But it's lost in the NCAA's second round the past three seasons. ... Morehead State senior outside hitter Olivia Lohmeier averages 4.4 kills per set, ranking 20th-best in the country. ... The Jays average 2.54 blocks per set, ranking 28th nationally.
