Jays are 'confident,' ready to make a deep run in NCAA volleyball tournament

The last time the Jays played an NCAA tournament match, they were inches away from winning a road game at Minnesota.

Creighton built a 2-1 set lead on the No. 7 overall seed. It had two match points — Jaela Zimmerman and Megan Ballenger both had swings that could have won it. But the Gophers rallied for a five-set victory and went on to reach the Final Four.

That was 16 months ago. These CU players haven't forgotten.

"I think it's just been motivation all year," Zimmerman said. "(We don't) necessarily dwell on it too much. It's in the back of our minds. It's something that we know. We were so close. And we know that we can go far in the tournament."

Creighton's quest begins Wednesday against Morehead State (16-1), the Ohio Valley champions who rank 10th nationally in kills per set (14.3) and 22nd in hitting percentage (.267).

Getting by the Eagles won't be easy. But if CU can, it would face No. 8 overall seed Florida in the second round Thursday. No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 9 Ohio State are also in the Jays' region.

The Jays' best postseason runs, however, have been when they've entered the field without much fanfare, perhaps viewed by outsiders as an underdog.