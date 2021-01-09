Jays cruise past St. John's for sixth straight win

Creighton played without its All-America point guard Saturday against St. John’s but its collaborative offensive strategy did not change one bit.

The Jays’ balanced attack — where every CU player is a threat — kept the Johnnies off-balance all afternoon. They routinely used ball movement and creativity to attract defenders before dishing to the open man.

No. 7 Creighton (10-2, 6-1) finished with six players in double figures in a 97-79 victory. It’s the sixth straight win for the Jays, their longest ever in Big East play. And they did it without their top playmaker.

Junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski (undisclosed injury) was CU’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game coming in. He did not suit up Saturday. Yet the Jays still ended up eclipsing the 90-point mark.

They made their biggest push midway through the first half.

Mitch Ballock’s 30-footer broke a 15-15 tie at the 14-minute mark. The Jays surged from there.

Ballock delivered a perfect bounce pass on the break for a Damien Jefferson layup. Ballock hit another 3-pointer, too.