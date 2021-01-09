 Skip to main content
Jays cruise past St. John's for sixth straight win
BASKETBALL

Jays cruise past St. John's for sixth straight win

Alex O'Connell

Alex O’Connell finished with a season-high 16 points, including three triples during a key first-half scoring run by Creighton.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton played without its All-America point guard Saturday against St. John’s but its collaborative offensive strategy did not change one bit.

The Jays’ balanced attack — where every CU player is a threat — kept the Johnnies off-balance all afternoon. They routinely used ball movement and creativity to attract defenders before dishing to the open man.

No. 7 Creighton (10-2, 6-1) finished with six players in double figures in a 97-79 victory. It’s the sixth straight win for the Jays, their longest ever in Big East play. And they did it without their top playmaker.

Junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski (undisclosed injury) was CU’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game coming in. He did not suit up Saturday. Yet the Jays still ended up eclipsing the 90-point mark.

They made their biggest push midway through the first half.

Mitch Ballock’s 30-footer broke a 15-15 tie at the 14-minute mark. The Jays surged from there.

Ballock delivered a perfect bounce pass on the break for a Damien Jefferson layup. Ballock hit another 3-pointer, too.

Senior transfer Alex O’Connell, who finished with 16 points, knocked down three triples during CU’s run, corralling a pass from three different teammates who drew in the defense and found him open for those jump shots.

By the time Shereef Mitchell had secured a steal and raced down for a fast-break layup, the Jays held a 40-25 lead with 7:38 left before the break. They’d scored 25 points during a 13-possession span.

Creighton led 56-39 at halftime. It stretched its advantage to as many as 22.

St. John’s (6-6, 1-5) pulled within 11 points on a few occasions in the second half. But the Jays handled the Red Storm press down the stretch and clinched the victory.

Creighton vs. St. John's

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

