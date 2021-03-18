Jays don't view WNIT as 'consolation prize' after persevering through season

Creighton’s team really hadn’t thought about the postseason all year.

One of the main reasons why the Jays (9-11) have been able to navigate this challenging season — full of COVID-19 pauses, game cancellations and key injuries — is because they’ve tried to live in the moment, and cherish each and every chance to play.

So the news Monday that CU had received an WNIT invite didn’t land on the Jays the way it might after a normal season.

“There are years where the NIT is a consolation prize, where you’re on the bubble and that last month you’re sweating it out trying to get into the NCAA tournament,” Flanery said. “But this year, it’s the opposite of that. We weren’t expecting any postseason. So just to have any opportunity to play feels different.”

And the Jays hope to make the most of it.

They’ll open the 32-team WNIT in the Rockford (Illinois) Region on Friday against Bowling Green (20-6), the MAC regular-season champions.

If the Jays win that 2 p.m. game, they’ll face either Northern Iowa (14-12) or Dayton (14-3) on Saturday. Saint Louis, DePaul, Milwaukee and Drake are in the bottom portion of the eight-team region. The four regional winners will face off in Memphis for the WNIT title later this month.