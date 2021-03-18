Jays don't view WNIT as 'consolation prize' after persevering through season

Creighton’s team really hadn’t thought about the postseason all year.
One of the main reasons why the Jays (9-11) have been able to navigate this challenging season — full of COVID-19 pauses, game cancellations and key injuries — is because they’ve tried to live in the moment, and cherish each and every chance to play.
So the news Monday that CU had received an WNIT invite didn’t land on the Jays the way it might after a normal season.
“There are years where the NIT is a consolation prize, where you’re on the bubble and that last month you’re sweating it out trying to get into the NCAA tournament,” Flanery said. “But this year, it’s the opposite of that. We weren’t expecting any postseason. So just to have any opportunity to play feels different.”
And the Jays hope to make the most of it.
They’ll open the 32-team WNIT in the Rockford (Illinois) Region on Friday against Bowling Green (20-6), the MAC regular-season champions.
If the Jays win that 2 p.m. game, they’ll face either Northern Iowa (14-12) or Dayton (14-3) on Saturday. Saint Louis, DePaul, Milwaukee and Drake are in the bottom portion of the eight-team region. The four regional winners will face off in Memphis for the WNIT title later this month.
CU won the event in 2004. The Jays last played in it in 2016. They were vying for their third NCAA berth in four years before the sport’s 2020 postseason got canceled due to the pandemic.
Can they make a run in this tournament?
Creighton’s 5-3 in its past eight games, with the losses coming against UConn and Marquette. Its freshmen have settled in. Senior Temi Carda’s averaged 23.5 points in her past four games.
But mostly, the Jays are bringing the right mental approach, according to Carda.
They’ve had the experience of showing up to an arena on game day, only for the contest to be called off just hours before tipoff. They didn’t play or practice together for most of January. They had arguably the toughest league schedule. They got their senior day wiped out. Several rotation players have dealt with injuries.
Yet they’ve stayed together.
“What we’ve all tried to do is buy into the fact of taking each game one by one,” Carda said. “I think that’s been our biggest strength — just not taking those for granted. I’m just really proud of the way that our team has persevered through this time.”
Creighton’s game against Bowling Green will be broadcast online via FloHoops. The Jays will get to play at least one additional game even if they lose Friday. There’s a consolation component to the WNIT bracket as well.