Jays have showcased alternate game plan to letting it fly — winning ugly

CU won ugly. The Jays beat Butler 75-61 in their annual Pink-Out game despite shooting 30.4% from 3-point range and committing 18 turnovers.

They tracked down loose balls by hitting the floor or lunging out of bounds to save the possession. They pulled down more rebounds than the Bulldogs. It was a five-point game with 3:23 to go, but they never surrendered another field goal.

“Our game plan was to always to be the toughest, no matter what,” guard Ty-Shon Alexander said that night. “That’s what we need to do from now on.”

That became the rallying cry. In practice, in the locker room, on game day.

All five of the this year's Creighton starters were on 2019 team, although Damien Jefferson was injured for the Butler game and Denzel Mahoney was redshirting.

Still, they were part of a conscious effort to alter the mentality of this program.

“These guys have bought into it,” coach Greg McDermott said after Wednesday's game.

That’s not to say this group has reached its peak, or that the path to this moment was seamless.