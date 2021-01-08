Jays have showcased alternate game plan to letting it fly — winning ugly

The first time this group of Creighton players won ugly was two years ago.
It was January 2019. The Jays had already spent more than a month trying to alter their basketball DNA, realizing then that their scoring talent alone couldn't carry them to a championship.
These run-and-gun, offense-oriented youngsters were smacking their chests on the practice floor while they dove on loose balls and they were repeatedly colliding into one another as they relearned how to take charges. They worked on rebounding technique, bashing hips over and over again. It also became common before and after workouts to see assistant Paul Lusk, with a laptop resting on his thighs, going over defensive concepts with players along the gym's sidelines.
The in-game results were not immediate, either.
CU gave up an arena-record 16 3-pointers to Division II Coe College just before Christmas that season. Then it opened Big East play with a 2-4 record, unable to prevent its six opponents from averaging 86 points on 50% shooting.
But the Jays kept working.
And on a January night against Butler inside CHI Health Center back in 2019, Creighton finally showcased an alternate blueprint for success — the same gritty formula that now, two years later, this program regularly uses to win games on nights when the jumpers aren’t falling.
CU won ugly. The Jays beat Butler 75-61 in their annual Pink-Out game despite shooting 30.4% from 3-point range and committing 18 turnovers.
They tracked down loose balls by hitting the floor or lunging out of bounds to save the possession. They pulled down more rebounds than the Bulldogs. It was a five-point game with 3:23 to go, but they never surrendered another field goal.
“Our game plan was to always to be the toughest, no matter what,” guard Ty-Shon Alexander said that night. “That’s what we need to do from now on.”
That became the rallying cry. In practice, in the locker room, on game day.
All five of the this year's Creighton starters were on 2019 team, although Damien Jefferson was injured for the Butler game and Denzel Mahoney was redshirting.
Still, they were part of a conscious effort to alter the mentality of this program.
“These guys have bought into it,” coach Greg McDermott said after Wednesday's game.
That’s not to say this group has reached its peak, or that the path to this moment was seamless.
The Jays didn’t abruptly turn the corner against Butler that night in 2019. They stumbled at times. They lost four straight a few weeks later. They got blitzed by TCU in the season finale in the NIT.
And they didn’t magically eliminate the flaws that tend to surface when you prioritize speed, skill and shooting in the recruiting process.
Some upcoming opponent will surely find a new vulnerability for CU to address. The Jays have had issues with St. John’s pace and its ability to attack mismatches in previous meetings — and the Johnnies come to Omaha on Saturday.
But on the heels of a landmark week, where No. 7 Creighton matched a program-best AP ranking and blew out NCAA tournament hopeful Seton Hall, it’s difficult not to recognize an improvement project on defense that’s spanned more than two years.
In mid-December of that 2018-19 season, CU ranked 127th in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. It gave up 197 combined points in back-to-back losses to Nebraska and Gonzaga. It had the 320th-worst opponent field goal rate (47.6%).
And so far this year?
Creighton has the 27th-most efficient defense, according to Pomeroy. It’s held four consecutive opponents to under 36% shooting. With four minutes to go in Wednesday’s game, Seton Hall had managed just 42 points and produced a points-per-possession rate of 0.68.
McDermott complimented his guys afterward Wednesday.
He marveled about how well the players apply details of the scouting report. And about how they can reset and reorganize in scramble situations. And about how they work in unison within their man-to-man system, switching screens, protecting the rim and covering up mistakes. And about how much they hustle.
But they still have room to grow, even though they've progressed to the point where they can rely on their defense to win games.
“We’re making good strides. We’ve got to keep getting better,” McDermott said earlier this month. “We had some of our warts defensively because of our lack of size in some positions. But we’re doing a pretty good job of trying to cover that up.”
