Jays know balanced attack, sharing basketball will lead to 'buckets'

“You want to be part of a team where you’re not necessarily shooting the basketball, but it’s nice to touch the basketball and feel like you’re part of the action,” Greg McDermott said. “The ball’s going to move. It’s going to touch a lot of hands, and sometimes a couple different times. And that’s the way we want.”

It's how Creighton pushed its lead to 14 points in the first half Saturday against St. John’s, when seven Jays totaled 29 points over a 15-possession stretch.

Ballock hit a 3. Then he created a look for Alex O’Connell, who made his 3-point try and subsequently found Kalkbrenner for a layup the next time down.

Shereef Mitchell whipped a pass around to Antwann Jones for a triple. Denzel Mahoney and Bishop each found an open O’Connell, who made two more 3s on back-to-back trips.

Mahoney set up a dunk for Bishop, who on the next possession dished to a cutting Jefferson for an and-one chance. Then Kalkbrenner passed out of a post-up to an open Mahoney. The next time down, Jefferson dished to Kalkbrenner for a dunk.

“It’s a fun group to coach when you have guys that are unselfish,” McDermott said.