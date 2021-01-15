Jays know balanced attack, sharing basketball will lead to 'buckets'

Mitch Ballock had an open look from 3-point range late in the first half against St. John’s on Saturday. But he didn’t take it.
The senior sharpshooter waited for the defender to converge — then he pump-faked to create space, dribbled once and dished to an open Denzel Mahoney for a 3-point shot. Mahoney had just made a couple in a row, so Ballock wanted to get his teammate another uncontested jumper.
Mahoney missed the shot. But the possession exemplified one of the basic tenets of Creighton’s offense.
Make a play for a teammate, and he’ll soon do the same for you.
“We know if we just share the ball, we’re going to get buckets,” freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner said. “And the ball’s going to come back to us and we’re going to get our own. It’s been a lot of fun, playing with a bunch of unselfish guys.”
It’s OK to pass up a good shot if you’re creating a high-percentage scoring chance for someone else. Because everybody’s doing it, and everyone’s capable of capitalizing.
That philosophy has led to CU's balanced scoring attack, perhaps unlike any Creighton’s ever produced.
The Jays currently have five players averaging at least 10 points per game, something that’s never happened in program history in a full season.
Four guys have averaged double-figures in 13 different campaigns, including four of the past five years. Last season, CU had four starters averaging at least 11.9 points per game — with Damien Jefferson (9.4) and Christian Bishop (8.6) not far behind.
This is by design, of course.
The way coach Greg McDermott sees it: The more scoring threats you have, the harder it’ll be for defenses to create a game plan to stop it all. He said that even when Doug McDermott was the centerpiece several years ago, the goal was always to spread the floor with shooters and use constant ball movement to add a level of unpredictability to the attack.
“You want to be part of a team where you’re not necessarily shooting the basketball, but it’s nice to touch the basketball and feel like you’re part of the action,” Greg McDermott said. “The ball’s going to move. It’s going to touch a lot of hands, and sometimes a couple different times. And that’s the way we want.”
It's how Creighton pushed its lead to 14 points in the first half Saturday against St. John’s, when seven Jays totaled 29 points over a 15-possession stretch.
Ballock hit a 3. Then he created a look for Alex O’Connell, who made his 3-point try and subsequently found Kalkbrenner for a layup the next time down.
Shereef Mitchell whipped a pass around to Antwann Jones for a triple. Denzel Mahoney and Bishop each found an open O’Connell, who made two more 3s on back-to-back trips.
Mahoney set up a dunk for Bishop, who on the next possession dished to a cutting Jefferson for an and-one chance. Then Kalkbrenner passed out of a post-up to an open Mahoney. The next time down, Jefferson dished to Kalkbrenner for a dunk.
“It’s a fun group to coach when you have guys that are unselfish,” McDermott said.
There is definitely a possibility that opposing teams will adjust as the year unfolds, and the Jays may end up relying more heavily on their most proven shot-makers to score when it matters most. Two years ago, CU struggled to close out games because no go-to guy had emerged late. So perhaps deferring could prove problematic at times.
To this point, though, this balanced approach has worked.
The Jays put Nebraska away with a 23-2 run, and eight guys scored during that decisive stretch. Their 28-6 second-half surge at St. John’s featured six different scorers. It took just six possessions for four of the five starters to make a shot against Seton Hall.
Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop teamed up for the game-winner at Providence. Jefferson forced overtime at UConn with an iso bucket. Mahoney had a key 3-point play late against Xavier.
“We don’t really have a hole out there offensively, of guys who can’t score. They can all score,” McDermott said. “And they’re all willing to move the basketball.”
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa