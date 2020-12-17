Jays lead whole way in Creighton basketball's win over St. John's

Senior Damien Jefferson finished two assists shy of a triple-double, helping the Jays fend off a feisty St. John’s team in a 94-76 bounce-back win Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena.

CU led the whole way after a fast start, but it wasn’t always comfortable. The Johnnies put together a couple strong surges, particularly at the first half’s midway point and early in the second.

But No. 9 Creighton (5-2, 1-1) had the answer. Often, it was a play created by Jefferson — or a big shot made by junior guard Marcus Zegarowski, who scored a team-high 20 points and went 6 of 7 from behind the arc.

Zegarowski nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening moments of the second half after St. John’s pulled within two points. The Johnnies (5-4, 0-3) made another push, pulling with 52-50 at the 14:25 mark. But then Jefferson took over.

He found freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner for a bucket. Two possessions later, he worked into the paint and dished to transfer Alex O’Connell, who guided in a floater for one of his three buckets in his CU debut.

Jefferson’s putback and driving layup a few minutes later extended Creighton’s lead to 66-52. The Jays stretched that advantage to as many as 23 points. Jefferson ended the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.