Jays lead whole way in Creighton basketball's win over St. John's

Senior Damien Jefferson finished two assists shy of a triple-double, helping the Jays fend off a feisty St. John’s team in a 94-76 bounce-back win Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena.
CU led the whole way after a fast start, but it wasn’t always comfortable. The Johnnies put together a couple strong surges, particularly at the first half’s midway point and early in the second.
But No. 9 Creighton (5-2, 1-1) had the answer. Often, it was a play created by Jefferson — or a big shot made by junior guard Marcus Zegarowski, who scored a team-high 20 points and went 6 of 7 from behind the arc.
Zegarowski nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening moments of the second half after St. John’s pulled within two points. The Johnnies (5-4, 0-3) made another push, pulling with 52-50 at the 14:25 mark. But then Jefferson took over.
He found freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner for a bucket. Two possessions later, he worked into the paint and dished to transfer Alex O’Connell, who guided in a floater for one of his three buckets in his CU debut.
Jefferson’s putback and driving layup a few minutes later extended Creighton’s lead to 66-52. The Jays stretched that advantage to as many as 23 points. Jefferson ended the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Five different CU players finished in double figures. The Jays shot 56.7% from the floor for the game, including 68.8% in the second half. They had 23 assists on 38 made shots.
The win was an important one for Creighton, which lost 89-84 to Marquette Monday. CU’s scheduled to play at UConn Sunday.
