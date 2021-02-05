Jays will compete in next season's Paradise Jam

Creighton announced Friday that it’s accepted an invitation to play in next season’s Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Jays are one of eight teams scheduled to participate in the 2021 tournament. Bradley, Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern and Southern Illinois are also in the field.
Bradley and Southern Illinois — two of CU’s former Missouri Valley Conference rivals — received special permission from their conference to both play in the tournament. They’re expected to be placed on opposite sides of the bracket, which will be revealed at a later date.
Creighton hasn’t played Colorado or Duquesne since 1974. It last faced off against Colorado State in 2000. And the only time CU’s played Brown was in 1991. The Jays have never matched up against Northeastern.
The 2021 Paradise Jam is scheduled to take place from Nov. 19-22, the weekend before Thanksgiving. The games will be carried on ESPN3 or ESPN Plus.
"We're so excited to return to the islands in 2021 after having to host the event away from the territory in 2020 for the second time in four years," Paradise Jam executive director Nels Hawkinson said in a statement. "The hurricanes in 2017 and COVID-19 last year have presented us a ton of challenges, but the U.S.V.I. is where this tournament belongs and we can't wait to be back home with a men's field as strong as this one."
Creighton took part in the 2016 Paradise Jam, the only other time that CU’s participated in this event. The Jays won the tournament's championship that year, defeating Washington State, NC State and Ole Miss.
