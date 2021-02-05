Jays will compete in next season's Paradise Jam

Creighton announced Friday that it’s accepted an invitation to play in next season’s Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Jays are one of eight teams scheduled to participate in the 2021 tournament. Bradley, Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern and Southern Illinois are also in the field.

Bradley and Southern Illinois — two of CU’s former Missouri Valley Conference rivals — received special permission from their conference to both play in the tournament. They’re expected to be placed on opposite sides of the bracket, which will be revealed at a later date.

Creighton hasn’t played Colorado or Duquesne since 1974. It last faced off against Colorado State in 2000. And the only time CU’s played Brown was in 1991. The Jays have never matched up against Northeastern.

The 2021 Paradise Jam is scheduled to take place from Nov. 19-22, the weekend before Thanksgiving. The games will be carried on ESPN3 or ESPN Plus.