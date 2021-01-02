Jim Flanery believes Jays are 'close' to breakthrough. Will it happen against Xavier?

Creighton coach Jim Flanery wanted to convey a message to his team in the locker room after their upset bid fell short against then-No. 18 DePaul.

The 90-81 loss on Dec. 19 was the Jays’ third straight defeat. It dropped CU’s record to 2-6.

But Flanery hoped that his players could shake off the disappointment and pull the positives out of their tough start.

“We’ve played a really good schedule and we’re close,” Flanery said. “We need to start winning games like this but we’re not that far away.”

So how much progress can Creighton make?

Some extra practice time could help CU take the next step. Sunday’s game at Xavier (4-3, 1-2) comes after a 12-day break.

And the Jays’ Wednesday game against Marquette got postponed due to COVID-19 positive test results in the Golden Eagles’ program — so CU will have six days to prepare for a rematch with the Blue Demons. Creighton plays at DePaul (5-3, 2-1) on Jan. 10.

There’s potential for a breakthrough, according to Flanery. But the Jays have to keep working.