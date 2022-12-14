Joel Lorenzi's Big East basketball rankings, Dec. 14

Leave it to Big East basketball to hand viewers a heap of surprises headed into conference play.

After Creighton was the talk of the league back during media day at Madison Square Garden, its nonconference schedule flipped it on its head. The Bluejays looked the part of their early ranking through a trip to Maui, and have since slid down the conference standings after a five-game skid.

They might’ve had a bit too much dip on their chip, initially hoping that the slate would not only prepare them for a run in March, but give them a handful of resume boosters when the time came. Despite a number of their losses coming by a single possession, the Jays have only left viewers unimpressed after their recent stint.

It’s opened up the league’s top spot to one overbearing squad.

Connecticut has bombarded the college basketball landscape, winning the Phil Knight Invitational weeks back en route to its 11-0 start. The Huskies were expected to be good, but they’ve looked far better after shredding through every team they played in Portland.

Emerging as one of the nation’s best squads on both ends, it doesn’t look like UConn is slowing down in the near future. It’s deployed one of the deepest teams in the nation to this point, and big man Adama Sanogo looks every bit as capable of running away with the Big East Player of the Year award.

Xavier happened to be in Portland, too. The Musketeers were less impressive there than the Huskies, but demonstrated that they can hang with a few of college basketball’s elite — just enough to provide confidence in it sticking in the Big East’s top tier of teams.

UTEP transfer Souley Boum has exploded onto the scene. Despite averaging 17 points, he hasn’t just proven that his scoring translated to this level. He’s shown that he can legitimately be a competent point guard for Xavier, helping head the team’s already talented lineup.

How about Marquette? Most teams lose their first and second options and fall hard. The Golden Eagles have punched teams in the mouth, and have as good a nonconference win as there is in the Big East after handily taking down Baylor.

Their early start has them sitting comfortable below the conference’s best teams. With its core elevating this season, don’t expect Marquette to remain satisfied with its win over the Bears.

Even with as unpredictable as college basketball is, the Big East seems destined for more mayhem than most.

1. Connecticut (11-0, 0-0)

Last week: Beat Florida, 75-54, and LIU, 114-61

This week: at Butler Saturday

Plenty of people have lobbied for the Huskies to be named the No. 1 team in the nation. It’s tough to argue with the case. Dismantling Oregon, beating Alabama — which just knocked off Houston — as convincingly as anyone has, and compiling several other impressive wins have Connecticut sitting cozy atop the Big East.

2. Xavier (8-3, 0-0)

Last week: Beat Cincinnati, 80-77, and Southern, 79-59

This week: at Georgetown Friday

While falling short in a few of their high-profile matchups, the Musketeers have taken care of business elsewhere. Their only three losses came to Indiana, Duke and Gonzaga — all of which were close games against a few of the nation’s top programs. Xavier won’t have many opportunities to convince the public of it being a national powerhouse in Big East play, but it’s at least shown it can hang.

3. Creighton (6-5, 0-0)

Last week: Lost to BYU, 83-80, and Arizona State, 73-71

This week: at Marquette Friday

There might not be another team that’s unveiled such a drastic disparity in its ceiling and floor. Three weeks ago, the Bluejays were competently securing wins over Texas Tech and Arkansas. They’ve dropped their last five games since, exposing all their flaws to the world. Still, there’s something to be said about this team’s peak and how four of its five losses — the last two without Ryan Kalkbrenner — have been one or two possession games.

4. Marquette (8-3, 0-0)

Last week: Beat North Carolina Central, 90-78, and Notre Dame, 79-64

This week: vs Creighton Friday

Despite losing their top-two scorers and welcoming plenty of freshmen, the Golden Eagles have one of the most impressive wins in the league after knocking off Baylor a couple weeks ago. Kam Jones and Olivier-Maxence Prosper have looked like two of the best players in the Big East, and the two have helped Marquette appear as one of the better offenses in the country.

5. St. John's (10-1, 1-0)

Last week: Beat Depaul, 86-67, and New Hampshire, 64-51

This week: vs Florida State Saturday

Through 11 games, the talented backcourt of Andre Curbelo and Posh Alexander have shown their flaws, but it doesn’t seem that they can’t have some level of success together. Regardless, it hasn’t mattered. David Jones has been a spectacular first option, and senior Joel Soriano has looked like one of the best big men in the league. The Red Storm don’t exactly have a breathtaking resume, but it’s enough to keep them in the top half of the conference.

6. Villanova (5-5. 0-0)

Last week: Beat Penn, 70-59, and Boston College, 77-56

This week: at Saint Joseph’s Saturday

The Wildcats were the Big East’s ugliest story in the early season, fighting through major injuries and falling to 2-5 through the first month of basketball. Fans could only hope freshman phenom Cam Whitmore would be everything he’d been propped up to be in his return. Luckily for them, he’s been even more. Through three games, Whitmore has changed the complexion of the team, winning three straight games, including a win over Oklahoma. Villanova still has hurdles to work through, but it could stay afloat with Whitmore on the rise.

7. Butler (8-3, 0-0)

Last week: Beat Yale, 71-61, and California, 82-58

This week: vs Connecticut Saturday

The Bulldogs are in an interesting spot. If they enjoy a good enough run in league play, it feels like a few surrounding teams could leave them room to squeeze into the top half of the conference. The alternative realities are there. Their convincing wins over Kansas State and Yale have them firmly above the bottom of the conference in this list.

8. Seton Hall (6-4, 0-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln (PA), 82-55, and Rutgers, 45-43

This week: vs Drexel Wednesday, Providence Saturday

Shaheen Holloway just might need more time to rework his roster. At the moment, it’s filled with a core of capable defenders, making the Pirates one of the best defensive squads in the conference. But they have some things to work through on the offensive end, often dying for scoring. Seton Hall snagged a nasty but great win over Rutgers this past week, but it hasn't been overly impressive outside of that.

9. Providence (8-3, 0-0)

Last week: Beat Manhattan, 99-59, and Albany, 93-55

This week: at Seton Hall Saturday

The Friars have a chance to climb into the top half of the Big East, but their nonconference stint was one of the least impressive in the league. The closest they came to a solid win was a one possession loss to St. Louis, handily losing to Miami and TCU. Outside those three, the Friars didn’t play anyone remotely competitive, let alone elite. They’ll have to make a few statements in conference play to move the meter.

10. DePaul (6-4, 0-1)

Last week: Lost to St. Johns, 86-67, and beat UTEP, 91-70

This week: at Duquesne Wednesday and at Northwestern Saturday

It’s long been understood what range the Blue Demons would fall in. There is likely still a sizable gap between them and the league’s last team, but needing overtime to beat both Samford and this year’s Loyola Chicago team isn’t exactly encouraging. They’re also one of two schools that has already engaged in league play, having been whooped by St. Johns this past week.

11. Georgetown (5-6, 0-0)

Last week: Beat Siena, 75-68, and lost to Syracuse, 83-64

This week: vs Xavier Friday

There aren’t too many words for the way Georgetown has looked most times this season. It’s been subject to relegation jokes, the 'fire Patrick Ewing' wave has long converged from if to when, and the season has been written off since the opening month. The Hoyas need a major overhaul. Until then, they seem to be some ways away from the rest of the league.

