Few things could’ve restored balance to a fanbase that felt like its team was trending toward losing at least one starter in the wake of a historic run.

Steven Ashworth carries that kind of power for Creighton fans.

His transfer from Utah State to the Bluejays back in April was necessary, a timely dose of amnesia for those groaning through the hangover from Ryan Nembhard’s departure. Ashworth isn’t exactly his predecessor. But he’s a talented point guard in his own right, one of the biggest targets in the portal for a reason.

What does that mean for CU? What can Ashworth carry over with him to the Big East?

Here's what the film says.

Spot-up shooting

Those who have followed the situation have heard it hundreds of times already: Ashworth can shoot. Some would argue he was the premier guard shooter in the transfer portal, with staggering numbers that conveniently fit the profile of what CU seeks.

Ashworth’s shot diet around the perimeter this past year was vast. Aggies coach Ryan Odom - now at VCU - ensured he’d find ways to get Ashworth into his spots. Despite a relatively diverse shot profile, spot-up shooting trumped all for the 6-foot-1 guard.

A 43.4% shooter from 3, Ashworth saw 134 possessions that resulted in spot-up opportunities. The 1.35 points per possession he came away with placed him in the 98th percentile, per Synergy Sports.

The range. The movement. The confidence and comfortability with his set shot. Ashworth tied it all together to become one of the most lethal shooters in the nation.

CU senior Baylor Scheierman might have Ashworth in terms of a green light from any given logo. But Ashworth wasn’t shy at all. Shots from multiple feet beyond the line weren’t out of the question for him — a dangerous level of gravity considering how engaged point-of-attack defenders are forced to be with him in actions.

Take the NCAA Tournament clip below. Missouri places two taller defenders in Ashworth’s line of sight to trap him in the corner off the inbounds pass. It’s not the worst plan; the rare defenders that tend to bother Ashworth are physical, good-sized pests with active hands that pick up beyond half court or can physically force him into help.

But the Tigers allow Ashworth to squirm free of the trap. They lose sight of him through miscommunication and desperate, late traps, and he stays put. A wild pass well removed his shooting pocket flies his way. But neither adequate balance nor Kobe Brown flying at him matter.

His relocation, off-ball movement and patience will constantly make him a threat as a spot-up shooter. That’s where much of the appeal playing alongside Scheierman and junior Trey Alexander comes in.

Pick-and-roll ball handling/facilitating

Creighton is one of college basketball’s most revered half-court offenses. Creative actions, constant movement at its peak and typically enough shooting ability to execute.

Ashworth fits right in.

Back at Utah State, Ashworth was constantly being used as the ball-handler in actions. The amount of time he spent as a pick-and-roll ball handler — in which he ranked in the 97th percentile, per Synergy — was only second to his time spotting up.

For what it’s worth, Ashworth is going to need some sort of action to score more often than not. He didn’t dabble with isolations (he ranked in the 29th percentile in isolations through 17 possessions), and wasn’t too threatening of a end-of-clock scorer without a screen or handoff.

Behind a halfway decent screener, though, Ashworth virtually has the world in his hands. He makes experienced reads, he sees the floor well and forces defenses to react.

The game plan probably wasn’t to go under the screen on Ashworth in the clip above, but it happened. Ashworth’s constant dribble pitches and use of rescreens surely provided the opportunity, but Rebel Jordan McCabe’s malpractice demonstrates how dangerous going under the screen on Ashworth can be.

Poor McCabe. Ashworth consciously attacked the UNLV guard throughout this game, giving him enough tape in a night to show off to anyone questioning his pick-and-roll prowess.

In the clip above, Ashworth uses a screen to reach the middle of the floor. UNLV’s big switches onto him, and from there Ashworth has time to reset and survey the floor. But he’s already seen what he likes: Utah State big man Trevin Dorius rolling hard with McCabe on his back.

Ashworth lobs the pass up to a point only Dorius’ outstretched arms can reach them — and where Ryan Kalkbrenner will likely find himself reaching time after time — for an easy layup. The 23-year-old had a couple of dependable roll men to engage in actions with. But none were as efficient or as lanky as Kalkbrenner.

CU’s great ball placement this past season came from Nembhard. Ashworth shouldn’t see a drop off, and the connection between point guard and center should remain strong.

Pull-up shooting

Put Ashworth’s marksmanship and proclivity for halfcourt actions together and you’ll find a similarly good pull-up shooter. He might even be better off the bounce.

Ashworth ranked in the 99th percentile in points per possession on shots after dribbling, per Synergy. Between navigating screens and constant handoffs, Ashworth has made a knack for getting to his spots with a couple dribbles and showing off his shooting touch.

His gravity as a shooter warps defenses. Some have the idea to run him off the 3-point line, which he’s countered. Defenses are forced to remain attentive when he gives up the ball before dribble handoffs or relocating across court.

All it might take is a dribble for Ashworth to like what he sees. If the communication isn’t there, he can make defenders look foolish.

New Mexico’s Jaelen House only wanted to show on the dribble hand-off above. Freshman Donovan Dent all but begged for the switch, following House’s man along the perimeter. By the time House realized the error, Ashworth took a short dribble toward his right hand for a long jumper. Even with House’s late contest, Ashworth had all the space he needed.

It’s a perfect example of just how much his actions make defenses think, and how putting it on the floor from that distance hardly affects him.

Defenses expect the handoffs. They expect Ashworth's movement, lack of burst and the stellar navigation that makes up for it. It might even help them get a contest. But there’s only so much they can do with a player that shoots just as well when standing still or with the ball in his hands.

Ashworth’s functional handle is frustrating for defenses considering he won’t necessarily put anyone in a blender. But he gets where he needs to go. And with his pull-up shooting ability, that might just be anywhere. The Mountain West learned that the hard way.

