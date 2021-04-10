Jonah Smith strikes out eight as Creighton baseball run rules Villanova

Villanova harmlessly opened the eighth inning with back-to-back hits, what seemed like a chance for a rather inconsequential rally in a nine-run game against a pitcher who'd been dominant all afternoon.
Jonah Smith wasn't ready to concede, though.
For a team full of competitors who've experienced a championship run, these are the moments that matter. When you can set a tone, establish a standard. Even at a point in the game when the outcome isn't really in doubt.
So when the Wildcats' bench suddenly started to get a little more lively Saturday and Smith's coach jogged to the mound to ask how much he had left in the tank, the senior right-hander knew he had to respond.
Strikeout. Strikeout. Strikeout.
Threat neutralized. Statement delivered.
His teammates added a run in the bottom of the eighth to trigger the league's run-rule procedure and clinch a 10-0 victory over Villanova (12-4, 0-2) at TD Ameritrade Park. The Jays (8-7, 2-0) will go for the series sweep on Sunday.
"I took a deep breath and started attacking again," Smith said. "We're not OK with anything less than what we know we can do. We're trying to play in even bigger games — that's what we're preparing for."
Smith celebrated that final eighth-inning strikeout with a scream as he stepped off the mound, tilting his head back a bit to savor the end of a momentous sequence.
He'd escaped the jam — runners on second and third with no outs — by leaning on his low-90s fastball, the electric pitch that helped him find a groove early in Saturday's outing.
Smith ended up with a complete game shutout over eight innings, striking out eight batters, allowing three hits and entering into just three three-ball counts. He faced the minimum through seven.
"Clearly his best outing," CU coach Ed Servais said. "(Saturday), he was able to throw three pitches any time he wanted to."
Creighton's offense did the rest Saturday.
Redshirt freshman Alan Roden drove in seven runs — he made it 1-0 with an RBI-single in the first, he plated two more with a double in the third and he launched a three-run homer in the seventh.
Senior third baseman Ryan Mantle followed up Roden's home run with a fence-clearing blast of his own in the seventh. It marked the first time in CU history that two Bluejays hit back-to-back homers inside TD Ameritrade Park.
Mantle also capped Creighton's four-run third inning with a two-run home run off the back of the bullpen wall in left field.
That shot, Smith admitted, brought a smile to his face.
He was watching from the dugout, trying to stay focused on his own pitching tactics and responsibilities between innings.
You don't want to let your guard down, Smith said. Because the momentum of a game can shift in an instance. Even a season can change course.
Which is why Smith said Sunday's series finale is important. As are the rest of the league weekends — the reigning Big East champions insist that they're just getting started on their quest to repeat.
That said, Smith and his teammates made sure to enjoy their successes Saturday.
"It felt good to see the guys going," he said. "It was a great day. And this is a heck of a team, man. ... But we've still got one more (this weekend)."
