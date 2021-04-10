Jonah Smith strikes out eight as Creighton baseball run rules Villanova

Villanova harmlessly opened the eighth inning with back-to-back hits, what seemed like a chance for a rather inconsequential rally in a nine-run game against a pitcher who'd been dominant all afternoon.

Jonah Smith wasn't ready to concede, though.

For a team full of competitors who've experienced a championship run, these are the moments that matter. When you can set a tone, establish a standard. Even at a point in the game when the outcome isn't really in doubt.

So when the Wildcats' bench suddenly started to get a little more lively Saturday and Smith's coach jogged to the mound to ask how much he had left in the tank, the senior right-hander knew he had to respond.

Strikeout. Strikeout. Strikeout.

Threat neutralized. Statement delivered.

His teammates added a run in the bottom of the eighth to trigger the league's run-rule procedure and clinch a 10-0 victory over Villanova (12-4, 0-2) at TD Ameritrade Park. The Jays (8-7, 2-0) will go for the series sweep on Sunday.

"I took a deep breath and started attacking again," Smith said. "We're not OK with anything less than what we know we can do. We're trying to play in even bigger games — that's what we're preparing for."