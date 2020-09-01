Jordann Reese joins Creighton women's basketball coaching staff

Jordann Reese has joined the Creighton women's basketball coaching staff, Jim Flanery announced Tuesday.

Reese comes to Creighton after spending the last five seasons as an assistant at Saint Louis. Before that she coached at SIU-Edwardsville (2013-15) and Division III Webster (2011-13).

She replaces Chevelle Saunsoci, who stepped down in April.

"I've known Jordann for several years, both as a player and a coach," Flanery said in a press release. "During that time I've grown to admire her competitiveness on the court and professionalism off the court. Some of the things that brought her to the top of our candidate pool is that she has worked at a similar institution and has a strong knowledge of our recruiting base."

As a player at Drake, Reese was a Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman selection in 2006 and a first-team all-conference performer in 2009.

"Playing against Creighton and seeing the consistency they have had in playing at a high level as well as developing players, I've admired the work that Coach Flan and his staff have done," Reese said in a press release. "The program and the culture are incredible, which makes me very excited to join the Bluejay family."