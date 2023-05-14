The days Josiah Dotzler are reminded of most are ones he can hardly remember.

Bright lights. Deafening crowds. The atmosphere at Creighton basketball games is all that resonated with young Josiah from the playing days of his older brother, Josh, who played as CU’s point guard during the late 2000s.

As Josiah grew, he morphed from hooper by hobby into a realistic candidate for the family business. Comparisons were inevitable. Onlookers whispered Josiah played like Josh, wondering if he could someday be better.

The Dotzler name had already carried weight behind the decades of service their father, Ron, delivered to aid the north side of Omaha. Picking up the ball ensured it would be nearly impossible for Josiah to make a name for himself.

He looked up at the crowds during his games to find different combinations of his 13 siblings, all a reminder of his family’s story. Who his father is. Who his brother is. He’s pushed past figuring out who he is. He’d prefer the world knew instead.

“Since I was little, I’ve been known as Josh’s little brother,” Josiah said. “Everyone thought I’d grow up to be like him. Every camp, every game I went to.

“...As I started making a name for myself in high school, I’m becoming more known as Josiah Dotzler. I love my brother, but that’s what I want to be known for — me, and what I do.”

While 18 years separate Josh and Josiah, Creighton fans don’t forget names so easily. Choosing to stay in the city where the Dotzlers have long laid their roots in and play for the very school his brother did doesn’t exactly make the objective any easier for Josiah, the youngest of the Dotzler brothers.

Somewhere across Ron’s decades of teachings between a multitude of children, he found a point to harp on with Josiah.

Purpose.

Josiah has already found his. His next act will be to make sure he uses basketball in a way to carve his own legacy on the highest stage he’s ever played. From all they’ve seen, both Ron and Josh find themselves confident that he’ll eventually perform to the point that he’ll stand on his own.

“He’s young,” Ron said, “but for someone who’s coming in as a freshman, I think he’s got a level of security about his identity that’s pretty strong.”

A Family Life in Hoops

Josh remembers when he decided to have fun toying with Josiah on a small indoor hoop. Josh and their brother, Jeremiah, took turns bullying and dunking on Josiah just before he'd entered high school.

“He wasn’t too happy about that,” Josh said, laughing.

It hadn’t even been a couple of years before Josiah sprouted to look the part of the bully. Josh figures that if Josiah, now 6-foot-4, ever gets the chance, he would return the favor. Josh claims he tries to remain in shape in case that day comes.

But the role of little brother was necessary, one of Josiah’s many growing pains as a kid who, just a few years earlier, didn’t even have the approval of his mother. Twany Dotzler watched him in third grade as he uncontrollably sped down the court, too fast to relay the message to his limbs before tripping at halfcourt and bouncing the ball off his head and out of bounds.

Twany looked over at Ron, unsure that basketball was meant for her youngest son. Ron saw otherwise. He saw a motor, which was more than enough for him to work with.

Josiah benefited as a product of Ron’s second go around as a hardcore basketball dad. It was a reset from his journey with Josh, this one nearly two decades later and under different conditions.

Once a hooper himself at Tarkio (Mo.) College, Ron carried his passion over to coaching and raising Josh. He grew up in the Bobby Knight era, adopting that volume as he shouted often, even picking up a few technical fouls throughout his time coaching Josh. In hindsight, Ron realizes his issue was he refused to leave basketball in the gym.

Josh was wise beyond his years then. He’d say things that struck his father.

“When you’re on the court, you’re the coach,” Josh would say. “When we leave, you’re the dad.”

Ron realized the way he coached Josh was more harmful than helpful. Josiah gave his father the chance to do things over. Having handed off to Josh the nonprofit that he abandoned his career as a chemical engineer for so many years ago, he had nothing but time to help shape Josiah’s basketball journey.

The pair worked out almost daily. Ron watched Josiah go from an athlete with a motor to a sound basketball player. He remembers his son being in fifth grade when he forced him to begin aiming the basketball with one hand. Naturally right handed, Josiah shoots and predominantly handles the ball with his left. Back then, it just meant he had a wild, two-handed jumper.

The two worked on his game so often that Josiah says his social life is nonexistent. Ron watched as he blossomed into a capable player. All he needed was his father and a ball.

“My dad just always encouraged me to be true to myself and play my game,” Josiah said. “He never talked about my brother, which was helpful for me. He just focused on me.”

Prep Glory to College Grind

Half a year separates Dotzler’s peak feeling of basketball bliss and his return to the back of the line.

March saw Dotzler’s nationally ranked Bellevue West squad cap an undefeated season by cutting down the nets after a win in the Class A Nebraska state title game.

It was a long time coming, one year after losing to Millard North in the state title and three years after winning one as a freshman reserve. Dotzler’s senior season was the satisfying credit scene to a movie in which the protagonist needed a win already. He’d waited his turn too long.

“We all have to prove ourselves,” Ron says.

Josiah knows that well. He found out the hard way behind a heap of veterans as a freshman with the Thunderbirds, learning and growing behind current Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn. Or during his recruiting process, a cruel period that has kicked aside under-the-radar prospects like Josiah since the dawn of the transfer portal era.

Or roughly a year ago, when Josiah faced the toughest loss of his career, to Millard North in the state title. It was the point he’d been dying to reach with a team he starred on. He replayed the season in his head dozens of times, sick to his stomach while convinced that it should’ve ended differently.

“When you lose, it’s just the worst feeling ever,” Josiah said. “When I would lose in middle school, I would take it personally. I took that stuff to heart.”

That loss, which he says he rewatched at least 20 times throughout this past season, shaped his approach with future losses.

“I was born a winner," Dotzler said. "I’ve been winning all my life. When I lose, I’m just learning from my losses. … That means even if I lose, I’m still winning in my mind. But I’m always winning, whether it’s a W or a L.”

The everlasting urge to prove himself remains in his DNA, unwavering until Josiah feels he’s stepped outside his brother’s shadow.

While Josh is old enough to have a family of his own, he takes every chance he can to come watch Josiah work out and play his part in the journey. Josh can’t keep up physically the way he used to. But his greatest asset at this stage has been helping Josiah navigate the mental hurdles that come with it.

“Once you go from high school to college, there’s just a different level of expectation,” Josh said. “I think with Josiah, he wants to embrace it. … Having been through it, having been through some of the adversity, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

With all Josiah went through to even get where he is, he knows what to expect from plenty of those conversations. He knows what might come with his path. There’s a constant push to be where his peers aren't, a feeling fueled by what he feels is his purpose, untainted by a set destination or the things that might attract others.

Scenes from ‘Pistol Pete: Birth of a Legend’ dwell in the back of Josiah’s mind. Ron first played it for him in middle school before the ensuing watches made it his favorite movie. He’ll never forget the Pete Maravich line that always brought him back.

“He said ‘when I’m not on the basketball court, all I can think about is someone else on the basketball court working for the scholarship that was meant for me,’” Josiah recalled.

Somewhere in between teaching him the concept of purpose and to shoot his jumpers with one hand, Ron warned his son about what comes with carrying a chip on your shoulder. The anger, the tension.

Josiah sees it differently. He embraces that “chip,” claiming it was created through the constant comparisons that were dished out enough to keep any other young player down.

When his recruitment began, Josiah didn’t want to stay in Omaha. When he chose Creighton, it wasn’t to be close to home or to follow his brother’s footsteps. He analyzed the fit, the playing style. He felt at home. He never thought twice about how people might perceive the move.

It's why earning his place in a new rotation and trying to carve his own legacy isn't as daunting for Josiah as it sounds from the outside.

In his eyes, Josiah is set on an entirely different path, essentially going to a different school. Today’s Creighton isn’t the one Josh knew. Josh's Creighton played in the Missouri Valley. Josiah’s CU has earned its keep in the Big East. Big bro played for Dana Altman. Little bro will suit up for Greg McDermott.

Josh is who he is. Josiah knows he’s someone completely different.

“Everyone’s got their own paths and their own journeys and struggles,” Josiah said. “Josh had his, and he had a great career. But I want to be known for mine. I think what I can bring is different than what he can bring.

“I just want to show the world what I can do.”