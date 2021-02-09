'Just playing our tails off': No. 19 Creighton never trails in win over Georgetown

But also, CU’s guys had quick hands ready to swipe at the ball, the moment it got exposed.

There was a stretch late in the first half where the Jays picked up a steal on five straight possessions. Senior Mitch Ballock was credited with four of those. Senior Denzel Mahoney ripped the ball away from a Georgetown big man with about a minute leff before halftime. He knocked the ball off a driver's leg on the next possession.

It was CU's relentlessness that ultimately dissuaded the Hoyas from attacking inside, despite their size advantage.

Of Georgetown's first 38 field goal tries, 28 came from behind the 3-point line. It managed just 12 points in the paint for the game and didn’t attempt a free throw until the 4:38 mark of the second half.

"Just playing our tails off," Bishop said. "Being able to give 100% the entire time you're out there is going to make the difference. The effort plays will change the game."

That really was the story of Creighton’s revenge-tour road trip, where it played at Marquette and at Georgetown over the span of four days. The Jays lost to both of those teams the first time around.

