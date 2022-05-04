Justin Patton will play for the Omaha Blue Crew in The Basketball Tournament

Former Creighton and Omaha North star Justin Patton will play for the Omaha Blue Crew in this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team tournament where former college players compete for a $1 million prize.

Blue Crew coach Josh Jones said in a release that Patton will be the “cornerstone” of his team this summer.

“It will be great having Justin playing on the court in Omaha again,” Jones said. “He brings great offensive and defensive skills that are critical in this type of tournament. He is a hometown kid and local fans will be excited to see him play.”

Patton averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 2016-17, his lone season at Creighton. The Bulls drafted Patton 16th overall in the 2017 draft before trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patton averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing on four different teams during his first four NBA seasons. He did not play in the league last season.

TBT’s Omaha regional will be held at Sokol Arena from July 16-19. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

