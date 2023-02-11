ROSEMONT, Ill. — New season, new coaching staff. No difference for Kailey Wilson.

The reigning Big East player of the year picked up where she left off as Creighton opened with two wins Saturday in coach Krista Wood’s debut. And win No. 1 was memorable.

The Bluejays opened by beating Detroit Mercy 4-3 via a walk-off squeeze before topping St. Thomas 6-1.

In the first game, Wilson had three hits — including two doubles — and an RBI as Creighton erased a two-run deficit with runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh. Alyssa Gappa had the walk-off RBI on her one-out bunt as Ella Dalton beat the throw home.

In the nightcap, the Jays fell behind early again but scored six straight with RBIs from five players. Emma Rosonke hit CU’s first homer of 2023 and Wilson added her third double of the season. Alexis Wiggins did the rest.

The sophomore from Norris struck out a career-high 11 and scattered five hits.

The Jays conclude play at the DePaul Dome tournament Sunday with games against Eastern Kentucky at 9 a.m. and St. Thomas at 11:30 a.m.

Detroit Mercy... 2 1 0 0 0 0 0— 3 7 1

Creighton......... 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 — 4 12 0

W: Puchino, 1-0. L: Warrington, 0-2. 2B: DM, Hazel 2. CU, Wilson 2, Rosonke.

St. Thomas (0-3) ..... 000 100 0—1 5 4

Creighton (2-0) ....... 000 321 x—6 9 1

W: Wiggins, 1-0. L: Murphy, 0-1. 2B: CU, Wilson. HR: ST, Ellestad. CU, Rosonke (1).