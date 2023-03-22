Kamryn Meyer threw a seven-hitter to lead Omaha to a 2-1 win over Creighton on Wednesday at Connie Claussen Field.

Meyer walked in a run in the first, but settled in after that as she recorded nine strikeouts. She had at least one in every inning.

Kailey Wilson drew the bases-loaded walk for CU, but UNO tied it in the second when Ava Rongisch led off with her first home run of the season, a drive over the fence in right center.

Omaha grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Sydney Albaugh grounded a double just inside the third-base bag which scored Rongisch from first base.

The Mavericks (14-8) open Summit League play Saturday at 1 p.m. when it hosts St. Thomas. Creighton (13-15) plays its next seven games at home, starting with Seton Hall at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Creighton (13-15) 100 000 0 - 1 7 2

UNO (14-8) 010 100 x - 2 5 0

W: Meyer, 6-5. L: Puchino, 7-5. 2B: CU, Rosonke; UNO, Albaugh, O'Brien. HR: UNO, Rongisch