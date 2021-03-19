Kansas hits walk-off home run to defeat Creighton baseball

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Skyler Messinger's home run in the 14th inning capped Kansas' comeback as the Jayhawks opened a four-game series with Creighton with a 7-6 win Friday.

The Bluejays led 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth. Kansas scored once and then two outs, Brett Vosik, a Creighton Prep, doubled home the tying off Creighton closer John Sakowski.

Creighton stranded a pair of baserunners in the 12th and 13th before Messinger led by the bottom of the 14th with his walk-off homer to right field.

Both teams left 14 runners stranded, and it was a taxing day for the bullpens at the beginning of a weekend series. Four Bluejay relievers combined to throw nine innings, while Kansas had five relievers pitch eight innings.

Ryan Mantle led the Creighton offense with three hits, while Alan Roden had two hits and drove in three.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.

