Kansas State defeats Creighton volleyball in four sets

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Aliyah Carter finished with 26 kills to lead Kansas State to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 win over No. 24 Creighton on Saturday night.

Carter had a .449 hitting percentage and Kansas State hit .392 as a team as the Wildcats snapped the Bluejays' four-match win streak.

Kansas State grabbed early leads in each set, forcing Creighton to play catch-up.

After controlling the opening set, Kansas State led 10-5 in the second. But Creighton scored six straight to get back in the set and finished it with a 6-2 run. Erica Kostelac had three kills during that late run.

But Kansas State hit .538 in winning the third set, then it built a 19-10 lead in the fourth.

Kostelac and Emily Bressman led Creighton with 14 kills each, while Annika Welty added eight. Ally Van Eekeren had 27 assists for CU, which played without top hitters Jaela Zimmerman and Keeley Davis.

Creighton will host Iowa State on March 27 before beginning Big East tournament play.